BREAKING: Russia's Foreign Ministry Slams EHRC Ruling on Litvinenko's Death for Promoting Russophobia

Russia's Foreign Ministry Slams EHRC Ruling on Litvinenko's Death for Promoting Russophobia
Russia's Foreign Ministry Slams EHRC Ruling on Litvinenko's Death for Promoting Russophobia
In a judgment published on Tuesday, the European court of human rights (ECHR) ruled that Russia was responsible for the death of former FSB officer Alexander... 21.09.2021
The European court of human rights (ECHR) ruling that Russia was responsible for the 2006 murder by radiation poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko in London fuels Russophobia, stated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The court’s ruling on 21 September raises questions, not only pertaining to the actual merits of the conclusions drawn by the international body, but also from the point of view of procedure... the ECHR is positioning itself as an international judicial body, seeking to play a political role while contribute to the fostering of Russophobia, which has become so popular in some Western countries, underscored Zakharova said at the briefing.In a judgement published on Tuesday, the ECHR, part of the Council of Europe, responding to a complaint brought by Litvinenko's widow Marina, found "beyond reasonable doubt" that Russia was responsible for the killing of the former FSB officer Litvinenko. The court claimed that Russian authorities had failed to carry out a serious domestic investigation into ex-security officer Litvinenko's death. It ordered Russia to pay the applicant, Litvinenko’s wife, €100,000 (£86,000) in damages.
Russia's Foreign Ministry Slams EHRC Ruling on Litvinenko's Death for Promoting Russophobia

12:54 GMT 21.09.2021 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 21.09.2021)
In a judgment published on Tuesday, the European court of human rights (ECHR) ruled that Russia was responsible for the death of former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006.
The European court of human rights (ECHR) ruling that Russia was responsible for the 2006 murder by radiation poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko in London fuels Russophobia, stated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
The court’s ruling on 21 September raises questions, not only pertaining to the actual merits of the conclusions drawn by the international body, but also from the point of view of procedure... the ECHR is positioning itself as an international judicial body, seeking to play a political role while contribute to the fostering of Russophobia, which has become so popular in some Western countries, underscored Zakharova said at the briefing.
In a judgement published on Tuesday, the ECHR, part of the Council of Europe, responding to a complaint brought by Litvinenko's widow Marina, found "beyond reasonable doubt" that Russia was responsible for the killing of the former FSB officer Litvinenko.
The court claimed that Russian authorities had failed to carry out a serious domestic investigation into ex-security officer Litvinenko's death. It ordered Russia to pay the applicant, Litvinenko’s wife, €100,000 (£86,000) in damages.
