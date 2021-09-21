Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/climate-change-driven-cyclones-could-be-regular-sights-in-europe-in-30-50-years-meteorologist-warns-1089256044.html
Climate Change-Driven Cyclones Could be Regular Sights in Europe in 30-50 Years, Meteorologist Warns
Climate Change-Driven Cyclones Could be Regular Sights in Europe in 30-50 Years, Meteorologist Warns
As global warming brings up the temperature of ocean waters, tropical cyclones will endanger areas of the planet further and further from the tropics... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T01:22+0000
2021-09-21T01:22+0000
science
climate change
europe
hurricane
flooding
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105713/78/1057137890_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e09f8a22874d99dcc4827ffc4532225c.jpg
“There is research out there suggesting that we are going to see more hurricane-force storms which were once tropical cyclones and have moved into Europe,” meteorologist Nadia Bloemendaal, a researcher at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, told Euro News on Monday.According to the researcher, her models indicate that in the next 30 to 50 years, sea temperatures in northern coastal regions could hit 27 degree Celsius, which is warm enough to drive the creation of tropical cyclones.At present, there are only a couple of places on Earth where tropical cyclones can form, owing to a necessary combination of balmy sea water and favorable wind patterns; the Atlantic Ocean, it’s a cone-shaped area north of the equator extending westward from Africa toward Mexico and the southern United States. However, a rare hurricane has been known to form elsewhere, such as Hurricane Vince in 2005, which uniquely formed near the Azores and traveled northeastward, becoming the first tropical storm to ever make landfall on the Iberian peninsula.Typically, however, the hurricanes impact Caribbean islands or North America, then their remnants swing to the north and east, weakening into post-tropical storms as they close in on Europe, where they bring destructive wind and rain. However, with warmer seas, the convection that drives them could stay active longer, meaning the storms could stay stronger, too.In North America, the effects of global warming-strengthened storms are already being felt. Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the Louisiana coastline last month as a powerful Category 4 storm, experienced sudden rapid intensification over the ultra-warm waters immediately off the coast, meaning it hit land at peak intensity. After traveling nearly a thousand miles over land and crossing the low Appalachian mountain range, Ida was still a strong enough storm to cause catastrophic flooding in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and New York City, and spawn several tornadoes.Europe, too, has been hit by destructive flooding that scientists say was likely made worse by climate change. Heavy rains caused floods that killed 220 people in Germany and Belgium in mid-July, with some areas getting more rain in a single day than they typically do in an entire month. According to researchers with the World Weather Attribution (WWA) project, warming temperatures increased the intensity of daily extreme rainfall by between 3% and 19%, creating this supposed once-in-400-years event.
From the Davos Class World Economic Forum The diabolical plans to formulate a global government were fomented long ago. The Club of Rome has played a huge role in it going all the way back to 1972 with the publication of its report, The Limits to Growth which essentially blames all societal problems on there being too many people consuming too many things. One of the primary ways this global syndicate of banking tycoons, intellectuals, scientists, bureaucrats and their cronies planned to achieve their New World Order was by promoting the threat of Global Warming, which today has morphed into Climate Change. It is the ruse of Climate Change that’s giving global technocrats the pretext to change the world by demanding Net Zero Carbon Emissions that would destroy the fossil fuel industry and completely alter the way the world operates. “The threat of environmental crisis will be the ‘international disaster key’ that will unlock the New World Order.” – Mikhail Gorbachev
0
1
europe
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105713/78/1057137890_480:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c25fd035cc54cd2793bde33d9740e8f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
science, climate change, europe, hurricane, flooding

Climate Change-Driven Cyclones Could be Regular Sights in Europe in 30-50 Years, Meteorologist Warns

01:22 GMT 21.09.2021
© AP Photo / NOAA In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands.
In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© AP Photo / NOAA
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
As global warming brings up the temperature of ocean waters, tropical cyclones will endanger areas of the planet further and further from the tropics, including Europe, a Dutch meteorologist has warned months after devastating floods killed scores in nearby countries.
“There is research out there suggesting that we are going to see more hurricane-force storms which were once tropical cyclones and have moved into Europe,” meteorologist Nadia Bloemendaal, a researcher at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, told Euro News on Monday.
“Climate change is the fuel for the tropical cyclone,” she warned. “If we are going to have water that is 30 degrees Celsius, that’s a lot of fuel for tropical cyclones to keep going and keep intensifying.”
According to the researcher, her models indicate that in the next 30 to 50 years, sea temperatures in northern coastal regions could hit 27 degree Celsius, which is warm enough to drive the creation of tropical cyclones.
At present, there are only a couple of places on Earth where tropical cyclones can form, owing to a necessary combination of balmy sea water and favorable wind patterns; the Atlantic Ocean, it’s a cone-shaped area north of the equator extending westward from Africa toward Mexico and the southern United States. However, a rare hurricane has been known to form elsewhere, such as Hurricane Vince in 2005, which uniquely formed near the Azores and traveled northeastward, becoming the first tropical storm to ever make landfall on the Iberian peninsula.
Typically, however, the hurricanes impact Caribbean islands or North America, then their remnants swing to the north and east, weakening into post-tropical storms as they close in on Europe, where they bring destructive wind and rain. However, with warmer seas, the convection that drives them could stay active longer, meaning the storms could stay stronger, too.
© REUTERS / Richard CarsonInterstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, U.S.
Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, U.S.
© REUTERS / Richard Carson
In North America, the effects of global warming-strengthened storms are already being felt. Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the Louisiana coastline last month as a powerful Category 4 storm, experienced sudden rapid intensification over the ultra-warm waters immediately off the coast, meaning it hit land at peak intensity. After traveling nearly a thousand miles over land and crossing the low Appalachian mountain range, Ida was still a strong enough storm to cause catastrophic flooding in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and New York City, and spawn several tornadoes.
Europe, too, has been hit by destructive flooding that scientists say was likely made worse by climate change. Heavy rains caused floods that killed 220 people in Germany and Belgium in mid-July, with some areas getting more rain in a single day than they typically do in an entire month. According to researchers with the World Weather Attribution (WWA) project, warming temperatures increased the intensity of daily extreme rainfall by between 3% and 19%, creating this supposed once-in-400-years event.
"These floods have shown us that even developed countries are not safe from severe impacts of extreme weather that we have seen and known to get worse with climate change," Friederike Otto, associate director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford, told CNN in late August. "This is an urgent global challenge and we need to step up to it. The science is clear and has been for years.”
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
From the Davos Class World Economic Forum The diabolical plans to formulate a global government were fomented long ago. The Club of Rome has played a huge role in it going all the way back to 1972 with the publication of its report, The Limits to Growth which essentially blames all societal problems on there being too many people consuming too many things. One of the primary ways this global syndicate of banking tycoons, intellectuals, scientists, bureaucrats and their cronies planned to achieve their New World Order was by promoting the threat of Global Warming, which today has morphed into Climate Change. It is the ruse of Climate Change that’s giving global technocrats the pretext to change the world by demanding Net Zero Carbon Emissions that would destroy the fossil fuel industry and completely alter the way the world operates. “The threat of environmental crisis will be the ‘international disaster key’ that will unlock the New World Order.” – Mikhail Gorbachev
Preterist-ADSeventy
21 September, 05:08 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:31 GMTBiden Reaffirms Strong US-UN Partnership at Meeting With Guterres
02:22 GMTIndia Cuts Off Communications, Internet in Kashmir Due to Terrorists, Reports Say
02:12 GMTMember of CIA Chief’s Team Affected by ‘Havana Syndrome’ During Work Trip to India, Report Says
01:22 GMTClimate Change-Driven Cyclones Could be Regular Sights in Europe in 30-50 Years, Meteorologist Warns
01:02 GMT‘License to Murder Children?’ Psaki Panned for Bringing Up Biden’s Losses in Kabul Strike Answer
00:38 GMTMilley Told Admiral to Halt Operations in Pacific That China Could Deem 'Provocative', Authors Claim
00:11 GMTPremier League Goals of the Weekend
YesterdayMali Looks for ‘Plan B’ to ‘Bolster Our National Defense’ As French Mission Exits, Leaving Chaos
YesterdayGlobal Pandemic Caused Significant Surge in Demand For Black Bridal Dressers, Fashion Experts Say
YesterdayCoronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1918 Influenza to Become Deadliest Pandemic in US History
YesterdayIran's New Defense Minister Says Enemies Will Get 'Crushing Response' - Report
YesterdayBorrell Expresses Regrets That EU Countries Were Not Invited to Join AUKUS
Yesterday‘Go Back to Mexico’: Shocking Video of US Border Patrol on Horseback Seen Whipping Haitian Refugees
YesterdayCDC Recommends Admitting Afghan Refugees 21 Days After Measles Vaccine, Reports Say
Yesterday26 GOP Governors Demand Meeting With Biden Amid Deepening Frustration Over Border Crisis
YesterdayDiscovery of Bats With Close Sars-CoV-2 Relative Add More Evidence to Natural Origins of COVID-19
YesterdayFull Harvest Moon Lights Up Sky Over Buenos Aires
Yesterday‘I Got Chills’: Travel Blogger Finds Video of Gaby Petito’s Van
YesterdayTexas Governor Asks Biden to Declare Federal Emergency in Response to Border Crisis
YesterdayUS House to Pass Bill to Fund Gov't. Until 2022, Suspend Debt Limit Until 2023