https://sputniknews.com/20210921/climate-change-driven-cyclones-could-be-regular-sights-in-europe-in-30-50-years-meteorologist-warns-1089256044.html

Climate Change-Driven Cyclones Could be Regular Sights in Europe in 30-50 Years, Meteorologist Warns

Climate Change-Driven Cyclones Could be Regular Sights in Europe in 30-50 Years, Meteorologist Warns

As global warming brings up the temperature of ocean waters, tropical cyclones will endanger areas of the planet further and further from the tropics... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-21T01:22+0000

2021-09-21T01:22+0000

2021-09-21T01:22+0000

science

climate change

europe

hurricane

flooding

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105713/78/1057137890_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e09f8a22874d99dcc4827ffc4532225c.jpg

“There is research out there suggesting that we are going to see more hurricane-force storms which were once tropical cyclones and have moved into Europe,” meteorologist Nadia Bloemendaal, a researcher at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, told Euro News on Monday.According to the researcher, her models indicate that in the next 30 to 50 years, sea temperatures in northern coastal regions could hit 27 degree Celsius, which is warm enough to drive the creation of tropical cyclones.At present, there are only a couple of places on Earth where tropical cyclones can form, owing to a necessary combination of balmy sea water and favorable wind patterns; the Atlantic Ocean, it’s a cone-shaped area north of the equator extending westward from Africa toward Mexico and the southern United States. However, a rare hurricane has been known to form elsewhere, such as Hurricane Vince in 2005, which uniquely formed near the Azores and traveled northeastward, becoming the first tropical storm to ever make landfall on the Iberian peninsula.Typically, however, the hurricanes impact Caribbean islands or North America, then their remnants swing to the north and east, weakening into post-tropical storms as they close in on Europe, where they bring destructive wind and rain. However, with warmer seas, the convection that drives them could stay active longer, meaning the storms could stay stronger, too.In North America, the effects of global warming-strengthened storms are already being felt. Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the Louisiana coastline last month as a powerful Category 4 storm, experienced sudden rapid intensification over the ultra-warm waters immediately off the coast, meaning it hit land at peak intensity. After traveling nearly a thousand miles over land and crossing the low Appalachian mountain range, Ida was still a strong enough storm to cause catastrophic flooding in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and New York City, and spawn several tornadoes.Europe, too, has been hit by destructive flooding that scientists say was likely made worse by climate change. Heavy rains caused floods that killed 220 people in Germany and Belgium in mid-July, with some areas getting more rain in a single day than they typically do in an entire month. According to researchers with the World Weather Attribution (WWA) project, warming temperatures increased the intensity of daily extreme rainfall by between 3% and 19%, creating this supposed once-in-400-years event.

Preterist-ADSeventy From the Davos Class World Economic Forum The diabolical plans to formulate a global government were fomented long ago. The Club of Rome has played a huge role in it going all the way back to 1972 with the publication of its report, The Limits to Growth which essentially blames all societal problems on there being too many people consuming too many things. One of the primary ways this global syndicate of banking tycoons, intellectuals, scientists, bureaucrats and their cronies planned to achieve their New World Order was by promoting the threat of Global Warming, which today has morphed into Climate Change. It is the ruse of Climate Change that’s giving global technocrats the pretext to change the world by demanding Net Zero Carbon Emissions that would destroy the fossil fuel industry and completely alter the way the world operates. “The threat of environmental crisis will be the ‘international disaster key’ that will unlock the New World Order.” – Mikhail Gorbachev 0

1

europe

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

science, climate change, europe, hurricane, flooding