Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/canadas-liberals-to-win-most-seats-in-2021-federal-election-projections-claim-1089257541.html
Canada's Liberals to Win Most Seats in 2021 Federal Election, Projections Claim
Canada's Liberals to Win Most Seats in 2021 Federal Election, Projections Claim
Canada's Liberals to Win Most Seats in 2021 Federal Election, Projections Claim
2021-09-21T03:31+0000
2021-09-21T03:31+0000
world
canada
elections
liberals
justin trudeau
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089257516_0:128:3072:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_97a9777953ef73016a6e027d39baf7b3.jpg
CTV News, Global News and state broadcaster CBC are projecting that the Liberals will win Monday’s election, although it remains to be seen whether this will be a minority or majority mandate.The Liberals currently lead in 141 ridings mostly across the country, leading the Conservatives, who are ahead in 99 ridings, and the Bloc Quebecois which has the lead in 25 of Quebec’s electoral districts, with five percent of the votes counted.Trudeau’s party currently commands 37.5 percent of support, followed by the Tories with 34.0 percent and the New Democrats (NDP) at 16.2 percent.All 338 of Canada’s House of Commons seats are up for grabs with the winner of the election declared based on a contentious first-past-the-post system, where candidates with the highest number of votes win without any further runoff ballots. At least 170 seats are needed to form a majority government, although most projections currently point to a minority government.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089257516_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22e3ed4b97db819133bcc391be6b9ea8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, canada, elections, liberals, justin trudeau

Canada's Liberals to Win Most Seats in 2021 Federal Election, Projections Claim

03:31 GMT 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / MARK BLINCHPeople line up outside a polling station to vote in Canada's federal election, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2021
People line up outside a polling station to vote in Canada's federal election, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / MARK BLINCH
Subscribe
TORONTO (Sputnik) – Canada’s Liberal Party led by Justin Trudeau will win the most seats in the country’s 44th national election, according to multiple projections.
CTV News, Global News and state broadcaster CBC are projecting that the Liberals will win Monday’s election, although it remains to be seen whether this will be a minority or majority mandate.
The Liberals currently lead in 141 ridings mostly across the country, leading the Conservatives, who are ahead in 99 ridings, and the Bloc Quebecois which has the lead in 25 of Quebec’s electoral districts, with five percent of the votes counted.
Trudeau’s party currently commands 37.5 percent of support, followed by the Tories with 34.0 percent and the New Democrats (NDP) at 16.2 percent.
All 338 of Canada’s House of Commons seats are up for grabs with the winner of the election declared based on a contentious first-past-the-post system, where candidates with the highest number of votes win without any further runoff ballots. At least 170 seats are needed to form a majority government, although most projections currently point to a minority government.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:50 GMTGuterres Urges US, China to Rebuild Their Relationship to Avoid New Cold War - Report
03:42 GMTPhoto: Bolsonaro Forced to Eat Pizza on NYC Sidewalk Because He Is Not Vaccinated
03:31 GMTCanada's Liberals to Win Most Seats in 2021 Federal Election, Projections Claim
03:15 GMTUnited Russia Party Wins State Duma Elections With 49.82% of Votes
02:55 GMT911 Call Reveals Boyfriend Was Seen 'Slapping' Petito Two Weeks Before Her Disappearance - Report
02:31 GMTBiden Reaffirms Strong US-UN Partnership at Meeting With Guterres
02:22 GMTIndia Cuts Off Communications, Internet in Kashmir Due to Terrorists, Reports Say
02:12 GMTMember of CIA Chief’s Team Affected by ‘Havana Syndrome’ During Work Trip to India, Report Says
01:22 GMTClimate Change-Driven Cyclones Could be Regular Sights in Europe in 30-50 Years, Meteorologist Warns
01:02 GMT‘License to Murder Children?’ Psaki Panned for Bringing Up Biden’s Losses in Kabul Strike Answer
00:38 GMTMilley Told Admiral to Halt Operations in Pacific That China Could Deem 'Provocative', Authors Claim
00:11 GMTPremier League Goals of the Weekend
YesterdayMali Looks for ‘Plan B’ to ‘Bolster Our National Defense’ As French Mission Exits, Leaving Chaos
YesterdayGlobal Pandemic Caused Significant Surge in Demand For Black Bridal Dressers, Fashion Experts Say
YesterdayCoronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1918 Influenza to Become Deadliest Pandemic in US History
YesterdayIran's New Defense Minister Says Enemies Will Get 'Crushing Response' - Report
YesterdayBorrell Expresses Regrets That EU Countries Were Not Invited to Join AUKUS
Yesterday‘Go Back to Mexico’: Shocking Video of US Border Patrol on Horseback Seen Whipping Haitian Refugees
YesterdayCDC Recommends Admitting Afghan Refugees 21 Days After Measles Vaccine, Reports Say
Yesterday26 GOP Governors Demand Meeting With Biden Amid Deepening Frustration Over Border Crisis