Australia’s PM Admits He Knew Ditching French Sub Deal Under AUKUS Would 'Cause Disappointment’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has admitted he anticipated France’s furious reaction after Canberra scuttled its earlier diesel-electric submarine deal, worth tens of billions of dollars, in favour of a plan to build nuclear-powered subs relying on American and British technology.The Australian PM’s agenda for his visit includes a meeting with US President Joe Biden and with leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as the Quad group. Morrison responded to French indignation at having been informed of the new trilateral security alliance between Australia, the US, and UK, known as ‘AUKUS’ only the night before the official announcement.The PM emphasized he had been motivated by concerns that the highly secure information could be leaked to the media or other nations. Furthermore, the French side, according to Morrison, had been informed many months ago that conventional submarines no longer met Australia's demands. In a historically unprecedented step, France withdrew its ambassadors from Australia and the United States in response to what it branded a “stab in the back”. The Australian Prime Minister also revealed that he was yet to speak with President Emmanuel Macron since the diplomatic row, saying:Earlier, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Canberra had been "upfront, open and honest" with France about its concerns regarding the submarine deal. However, he declined to reveal costs of the new pact, conceding that "it's not going to be a cheap project". ‘Unacceptable Behavior’ Paris had responded to the decision by Australia to abandon the multi-billion dollar 2016 deal struck with France's Naval Group to build 12 conventional submarines as "unacceptable behaviour between allies and partners". French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described it as a "stab in the back" and French President Emmanuel Macron historically ordered the recall of the French ambassadors to Washington and Canberra. Jean-Yves Le Drian and Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly deplored “an absence of coherence that France can only observe and regret.”Ex-ambassador to the US Gerard Araud tweeted on Thursday to say that France was reminded that “The world is a jungle.” ‘Regional Security Concerns’ When the AUKUS announcement was made by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a joint video-link press conference on 15 September, reference was repeatedly made to regional security concerns which they said had "grown significantly". However, Beijing slammed the three-way security pact, widely viewed as an effort to counter China's assertiveness in the contested South China Sea as "extremely irresponsible" and "narrow-minded”.Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the alliance risked "severely damaging regional peace... and intensifying the arms race". The pact was branded a manifestation of "the obsolete Cold War... mentality" by China, as it warned the three countries were "hurting their own interests".

