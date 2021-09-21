Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Volcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/accusations-of-immorality-as-over-600000-unused-covid-vaccines-collect-dust-in-danish-storage-1089260300.html
Accusations of 'Immorality' as Over 600,000 Unused COVID Vaccines Collect Dust in Danish Storage
Accusations of 'Immorality' as Over 600,000 Unused COVID Vaccines Collect Dust in Danish Storage
According to Danish medical experts, the reasons to keep a large batch of unused vaccines are few, especially at a time when low-income countries are still... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T07:50+0000
2021-09-21T07:50+0000
johnson&johnson
denmark
news
europe
vaccination
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082173109_0:86:3339:1964_1920x0_80_0_0_da5dbea24b704c05e1a6dc6e1fb78d79.jpg
While Denmark currently has over 660,000 COVID shots from Johnson &amp; Johnson in stock, the vaccine's future in the Scandinavian country is virtually non-existent, according to experts, who are calling for something to be done with them.Unlike other vaccines, Johnson &amp; Johnson has never been part of Denmark's inoculation programme, which is why experts are surprised the doses are still being kept. So far, merely 46,000 Danes have received the single-dose shot through a voluntary scheme, which is no longer available. To date, almost 76 percent of the Danish population has received at least one vaccine injection, which means that the pace of the rollout has slowed down, and the need for new doses - the first and second shots - has shrunk.Jan Pravsgaard Christensen, a professor of immunology at the same university, concurred.“There are not many reasons to keep those doses in Denmark”, he said.According to Flemming Konradsen, the only national argument for keeping these vaccines is that they can be a buffer for booster shots, which are already being administered to Danish nursing home residents and people with weakened immune systems. However, even if the third shot will be made available for all Danes, it is most likely to be the one they received previously, that is, Pfizer or Moderna.The Health Ministry informed that 100,000 of the Johnson &amp; Johnson doses have been reserved for Danish use in a deductible scheme where, among other things, companies can buy the vaccines for their employees. The ministry reckons that it will primarily be seafarers, Danes abroad and tourists. The rest of the stock of Johnson &amp; Johnson has no designated use so far.According to Konradsen, they must quickly find a future for the shots, before their shelf life expires.According to Konradsen, once you get vaccines inside Denmark, it becomes complicated to pass them on.“It's not just driving them to the airport, and then they move on. It requires an enormous amount of official and paperwork”, he said. A major problem is that the international alliance Covax, which distributes vaccines to third world countries, will not accept them. Covax will only deliver directly from the individual manufacturer to the recipient country to ensure logistics and security.Jan Pravsgaard Christensen ventured that while it is nice to have spare doses lying around, it is unfair that Denmark and fellow EU countries are already discuss third doses, but many low-income countries are still struggling to get the first dose distributed.The vaccine from Johnson &amp; Johnson has several advantages. Among others, it can be stored at normal refrigerator temperature and requires only a single shot for full effect, which theoretically makes it more attractive for countries with poor logistics. However, the vaccine was reported to have a rare yet potentially deadly side effect of blood clotting.
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082173109_304:0:3035:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_71bcfe2646dd28d7788a7c2eda849c26.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
johnson&johnson, denmark, news, europe, vaccination, covid-19

Accusations of 'Immorality' as Over 600,000 Unused COVID Vaccines Collect Dust in Danish Storage

07:50 GMT 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICVials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021
Vials labelled COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
According to Danish medical experts, the reasons to keep a large batch of unused vaccines are few, especially at a time when low-income countries are still struggling to get their vaccination programme started.
While Denmark currently has over 660,000 COVID shots from Johnson & Johnson in stock, the vaccine's future in the Scandinavian country is virtually non-existent, according to experts, who are calling for something to be done with them.
Unlike other vaccines, Johnson & Johnson has never been part of Denmark's inoculation programme, which is why experts are surprised the doses are still being kept. So far, merely 46,000 Danes have received the single-dose shot through a voluntary scheme, which is no longer available. To date, almost 76 percent of the Danish population has received at least one vaccine injection, which means that the pace of the rollout has slowed down, and the need for new doses - the first and second shots - has shrunk.
“It is really incomprehensible”, Flemming Konradsen, a professor of global health at the University of Copenhagen, told TV2.
Jan Pravsgaard Christensen, a professor of immunology at the same university, concurred.
“There are not many reasons to keep those doses in Denmark”, he said.
According to Flemming Konradsen, the only national argument for keeping these vaccines is that they can be a buffer for booster shots, which are already being administered to Danish nursing home residents and people with weakened immune systems. However, even if the third shot will be made available for all Danes, it is most likely to be the one they received previously, that is, Pfizer or Moderna.
The Health Ministry informed that 100,000 of the Johnson & Johnson doses have been reserved for Danish use in a deductible scheme where, among other things, companies can buy the vaccines for their employees. The ministry reckons that it will primarily be seafarers, Danes abroad and tourists. The rest of the stock of Johnson & Johnson has no designated use so far.
According to Konradsen, they must quickly find a future for the shots, before their shelf life expires.
“It is completely unnecessary for them to lie there and have months of their shelf life cut short when vaccines are needed elsewhere in the world. And beyond that, it seems very strange that we continue to receive new shipments” he said.
According to Konradsen, once you get vaccines inside Denmark, it becomes complicated to pass them on.

“It's not just driving them to the airport, and then they move on. It requires an enormous amount of official and paperwork”, he said.

A major problem is that the international alliance Covax, which distributes vaccines to third world countries, will not accept them. Covax will only deliver directly from the individual manufacturer to the recipient country to ensure logistics and security.
Jan Pravsgaard Christensen ventured that while it is nice to have spare doses lying around, it is unfair that Denmark and fellow EU countries are already discuss third doses, but many low-income countries are still struggling to get the first dose distributed.
“Seen in that light, there is somewhat immoral in having half and million doses lying in Denmark”, he said.
The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson has several advantages. Among others, it can be stored at normal refrigerator temperature and requires only a single shot for full effect, which theoretically makes it more attractive for countries with poor logistics. However, the vaccine was reported to have a rare yet potentially deadly side effect of blood clotting.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:54 GMTJapanese Emperor Moves Into Tokyo Imperial Palace 2 Years After Enthronement, Reports Say
08:51 GMTFormer Egyptian Defense Minister Tantawi Dies at Age of 85, Reports Say
08:42 GMTFirst Suits Follow Texas Anti-Abortion Law as Doctor Performs Procedure to 'Test Its Legality'
08:38 GMTVolcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma
08:28 GMTRussian Security Council Chief Believes AUKUS Directed Against Russia, China
07:50 GMTAccusations of 'Immorality' as Over 600,000 Unused COVID Vaccines Collect Dust in Danish Storage
07:24 GMTUK Probing ‘Unacceptable’ Data Breach as MoD Shared Over 250 Afghan Interpreters' Details in Email
07:21 GMTJapanese Cabinet Sets Parliamentary Session for 4 October to Elect New Prime Minister
07:18 GMTBiden Proposes Increase in Refugee Admissions to 125K Amid Border Crisis
06:30 GMTSudanese Armed Forces Say They Thwarted Military Coup Attempt
06:23 GMTUN General Assembly Convenes Tuesday In New York City for Week of High-Level Debates
06:00 GMTDanish IT Giant Under Investigation for Alleged Illegal Supplies to UAE Despite Export Ban
05:51 GMTTrudeau Says Canadians Sending Liberals Back to Work With Clear Mandate
05:38 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyer Reportedly Served With Sexual Assault Suit Papers
04:36 GMTCanadian Opposition Conservatives Leader Concedes Defeat in Election
04:26 GMTLive Updates: India Reports 26,115 New COVID-19 Cases
04:25 GMTCanada’s Liberals Lead in 157 Districts With 70% of Polls Reporting, Elections Commission Says
03:50 GMTGuterres Urges US, China to Rebuild Their Relationship to Avoid New Cold War - Report
03:42 GMTPhoto: Bolsonaro Forced to Eat Pizza on NYC Sidewalk Because He Is Not Vaccinated
03:31 GMTCanada's Liberals to Win Most Seats in 2021 Federal Election, Projections Claim