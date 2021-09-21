6.3-Magnitude Quake Rocks Chile
13:34 GMT 21.09.2021 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 21.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Irwin FedriansyahA geologist looks at a screen showing the seismograph reading of the powerful earthquake
© AP Photo / Irwin Fedriansyah
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 2 kilometres.
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck Chile, the National Seismological Centre said.
PRELIMINAR: El Centro Sismológico Nacional indica que la magnitud del sismo fue 6.3 localizado a 64 Kms al Noroeste de Arauco.— onemichile (@onemichile) September 21, 2021
Earlier, the EMSC reported that the quake struck offshore Bio-Bio in Chile. It measured the quake at 6.1 on the Richter scale.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck 81 km north-west of Arauco.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 - 81 km NW of Arauco, Chile https://t.co/JA94ijBaC7— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) September 21, 2021
No damage or injuries have so far been reported.