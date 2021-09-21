Registration was successful!
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

6.3-Magnitude Quake Rocks Chile
6.3-Magnitude Quake Rocks Chile
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 2 kilometres. 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck Chile, the National Seismological Centre said. Earlier, the EMSC reported that the quake struck offshore Bio-Bio in Chile. It measured the quake at 6.1 on the Richter scale. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck 81 km north-west of Arauco.No damage or injuries have so far been reported.
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
news, chile, quake

6.3-Magnitude Quake Rocks Chile

13:34 GMT 21.09.2021 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 21.09.2021)
Sofia Chegodaeva
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 2 kilometres.
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck Chile, the National Seismological Centre said.
Earlier, the EMSC reported that the quake struck offshore Bio-Bio in Chile. It measured the quake at 6.1 on the Richter scale.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck 81 km north-west of Arauco.
No damage or injuries have so far been reported.
