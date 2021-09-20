Live from La Palma in the Canary Islands, following the eruption of the La Cumbre Vieja volcano.The Spanish National Geographic Institute had registered seismological activity in the area for about a week before the eruption, so the authorities were able to start evacuating people with limited mobility early. The last time the island of La Palma saw a volcanic eruption was in 1971, when one man died.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forcing Evacuations
Earlier on Sunday, the Volcanology Institute of the Canaries (INVOLCAN) confirmed that a volcano had started erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma.
