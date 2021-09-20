Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forcing Evacuations

Earlier on Sunday, the Volcanology Institute of the Canaries (INVOLCAN) confirmed that a volcano had started erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma. 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T08:38+0000
2021-09-20T08:38+0000
canary islands
spain
volcano
Live from La Palma in the Canary Islands, following the eruption of the La Cumbre Vieja volcano.The Spanish National Geographic Institute had registered seismological activity in the area for about a week before the eruption, so the authorities were able to start evacuating people with limited mobility early. The last time the island of La Palma saw a volcanic eruption was in 1971, when one man died.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
canary islands
spain
canary islands, spain, volcano

Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forcing Evacuations

08:38 GMT 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / BORJA SUAREZLava flows next to a house following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma, September 19, 2021
Lava flows next to a house following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma, September 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / BORJA SUAREZ
Earlier on Sunday, the Volcanology Institute of the Canaries (INVOLCAN) confirmed that a volcano had started erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma.
Live from La Palma in the Canary Islands, following the eruption of the La Cumbre Vieja volcano.
The Spanish National Geographic Institute had registered seismological activity in the area for about a week before the eruption, so the authorities were able to start evacuating people with limited mobility early.
The last time the island of La Palma saw a volcanic eruption was in 1971, when one man died.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
