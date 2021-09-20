US Ambassador in Russia Offers Condolences Over Perm University Shooting

US Embassy spokesperson Jason Rebholz quoted Sullivan on Twitter.According to the Russian Investigative Committee, on Monday morning, a student opened fire at the Perm State National Research University, six people were killed, another 28 were injured. The suspect resisted the police during the arrest and was wounded.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting at Perm University.
US Embassy spokesperson Jason Rebholz quoted Sullivan on Twitter.
Ambassador Sullivan: On behalf of all of us at the U.S. Mission, I offer my deepest condolences to the victims of today’s shooting at the Perm State University campus. Our thoughts are with their families and everyone enduring this senseless tragedy.
According to the Russian Investigative Committee, on Monday morning, a student opened fire at the Perm State National Research University, six people were killed, another 28 were injured. The suspect resisted the police during the arrest and was wounded.