US Ambassador in Russia Offers Condolences Over Perm University Shooting
US Ambassador in Russia Offers Condolences Over Perm University Shooting
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting at Perm University. 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
US Embassy spokesperson Jason Rebholz quoted Sullivan on Twitter.According to the Russian Investigative Committee, on Monday morning, a student opened fire at the Perm State National Research University, six people were killed, another 28 were injured. The suspect resisted the police during the arrest and was wounded.
US Ambassador in Russia Offers Condolences Over Perm University Shooting

14:23 GMT 20.09.2021
Shooting at a university in Perm, 20 September 2021
Shooting at a university in Perm, 20 September 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© Sputnik / Olga Domskaya
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting at Perm University.
US Embassy spokesperson Jason Rebholz quoted Sullivan on Twitter.
According to the Russian Investigative Committee, on Monday morning, a student opened fire at the Perm State National Research University, six people were killed, another 28 were injured. The suspect resisted the police during the arrest and was wounded.
