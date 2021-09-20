https://sputniknews.com/20210920/twitter-mocks-journo-claiming-biden-victim-of-uncontrollable-events-1089246962.html

Twitter Mocks Journo Claiming Biden Victim of ‘Uncontrollable Events’

Twitter Mocks Journo Claiming Biden Victim of ‘Uncontrollable Events’

The US president has faced a series of crises and policy setbacks over the past month, starting with the sudden collapse of the western-backed Kabul... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-20T16:22+0000

2021-09-20T16:22+0000

2021-09-20T17:06+0000

joe biden

afghanistan

diplomacy

policy

drone strike

booster

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089193959_0:0:2951:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_3e30cddabaf9f40a06a79a73572c51e4.jpg

Associated Press White House reporter and political analyst for MSNBC and NBC, Jonathan Lemire, is facing flak online after attributing a string of disastrous Biden administration policy outcomes to “uncontrollable events”.In a tweet, Lemire summarised the bad day the president had last Friday thanks to a series of negative reports - including revelations that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed only civilians, the failure by the administration to get approval for coronavirus boosters, and France’s move to leave its top diplomatic posting in Washington vacant for the first time since relations were established in 1778.Commenting on the news, Lemire suggested that “the punishing headlines, all within an hour, underscored the perils for a president from uncontrollable events that can define a term.”Critics took issue with the journalist’s claim that the events pushing the headlines were “uncontrollable,” with many suggesting it was President Biden’s policy that was causing the failures.“How exactly are any of these uncontrollable events? Please, be specific. France recalled [its] ambassador because of [a] decision made by Biden. Strike [was] authorized by Biden. Booster pushed by Biden,” one user pointed out.“Didn’t Biden himself promise that if he were elected president he would take responsibility and not blame others?” another pondered, digging up a 2020 tweet from the president saying as much.“I’d head out of town too. #SunnyBeach in Delaware,” another sarcastically quipped, referring to the president’s decision to leave Washington and head to his home state over the weekend while shutting out reporters.Others took issue with the suggestion that the intelligence failure behind the 29 August drone strike – ostensibly retaliation against the Daesh-Khorasan* terror attack on the Kabul airport two days before which killed 10 civilians instead - was “uncontrollable”.Not all the response was negative, however. The president’s defenders also came out of the woodwork to support him, with some arguing that none of the policy failures were his fault.Some even suggested that the drone strike disaster may have been the fault of a mysterious “far-right” element, presumably in the military. A few users suffering from Trump derangement syndrome praised Biden for trying to get America out of the “mess” it was put in by the former president, or flattering him for not “personalising” these crises, “unlike the former guy, who became the news.”Last week’s setbacks for the Biden administration came in the wake of two other debacles facing the president – including the spectacular collapse of the Afghan government in mid-August despite months of assurances by Washington that Kabul would have no problem holding out against the Taliban,* and the situation at the US-Mexico border, which has seen more than a million people seized while trying to enter the US.On Monday, former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Ronald Vitiello blasted the Biden administration over the latest border crisis-related news, saying Americans “deserve better from our leadership” after thousands of illegal Haitian immigrants were discovered to be living under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas and refusing to leave.“This kind of chaos is not good for anybody. It’s not good for our cities and towns and homeland and it’s not good for the border community,” Vitiello said, speaking to Fox News.* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/biden-mia-as-pentagon-admits-to-killing-afghan-civilians-france-recalls-envoys--booster-jab-vetoed-1089179354.html

daniel danny Rapporto sull'esperienza sul trattamento dell'herpes Mi è stato diagnosticato l'herpes genitale per 2 anni e sto cercando una cura. Ho letto una testimonianza su questa piattaforma da una donna che è stata curata dal diabete con il dottor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine dopo molte discussioni e alcune domande che ha preparato la medicina a base di erbe e ha chiesto il mio indirizzo. 3 giorni dopo, ho ricevuto la medicina erboristica e con la sua presdicine, compreso l'indirizzo email ufficiale del medico. Ho contattato il dottore attraverso la sua criptovaluta e ho bevuto medicine a base di erbe per 21 giorni. Dopo aver terminato la medicina a base di erbe, ho fatto un test e il mio risultato IgG è stato confermato negativo senza alcun virus trovato nel mio sangue. Contatta il dottor Ahmed e lasciati curare. mandagli un'e-mail a; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com o mandagli un messaggio whatsapp +14436204203 . Ha rimedi erboristici per diabete, epatite, cancro, leucemia, fibrosi 0

1

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

joe biden, afghanistan, diplomacy, policy, drone strike, booster