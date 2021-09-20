https://sputniknews.com/20210920/smacks-of-racism-anger-in-india-as-uk-refuses-to-relax-rules-for-those-vaccinated-with-covishield-1089228995.html

'Smacks of Racism': Anger in India as UK Refuses to Relax Rules for Those Vaccinated With Covishield

Two of India's former federal ministers have slammed the United Kingdom for refusing to further relax travel rules for incoming passengers vaccinated with Covishield. The vaccine has been developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).Jairam Ramesh, a senior leader of India's main opposition party Congress, said on Monday that the UK’s decision to not recognise Covishield “smacked of racism”.In its official advisory issued on 18 September, the UK government scrapped the “traffic light” system of categorising countries under "amber", "red" and "green" lists, replacing the three of them with an overarching red list. The new travel rules will kick in on 4 October.While travellers from erstwhile "red" countries were altogether barred from entering the UK, unless they were British of Irish passport holders or residents, those entering the country from "amber" nations were required to undergo three COVID tests and a mandatory 10-day quarantine before being permitted to enter.Passengers from the "green" countries were required to undergo just two COVID tests, one before and one after entering the UK, with quarantine requirements if the second one turned up positive results.On 11 August, India was moved from the "red" to the "amber" list, signifying a reduced COVID threat perception from incoming travellers from the South Asian nation.Covishield Not in the List of Approved VaccinesCovishield, one of the mainstays of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government-backed vaccination programme, still isn’t on the list of vaccines approved by the UK's National Health Service. To date, only the Oxford/AstraZeneca (not the one manufactured by the SII), Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen vaccines (available later this year) have been recognised in the UK.Covishield, however, features in the list of vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is being distributed throughout the world through the COVAX facility. Seven other vaccines have also been approved by the Geneva-headquartered global organisation - Pfizer/BioNTech , AstraZeneca EU, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sinovac-CoronaVac.As Covishield is still not on the list of approved vaccines, travellers inoculated with the India-made jab will still have to undergo tests before departure and upon arrival in the UK.A diplomatic row had erupted between India and the EU in July this year after Brussels refused to recognise the validity of those jabbed with Covishied in the "Green Pass", which allows vaccinated people to travel freely in the bloc.The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reasoned at the time that Covishield didn’t have “marketing authorisation” in the EU bloc. While applying for marketing authorisation is the responsibility of vaccine manufacturers, the Indian government nonetheless took the matter up with its EU counterparts.After India threatened the incoming EU travellers with reciprocal mandatory quarantine measures, seven EU nations yielded to India’s demand to include Covishield in the country list of approved vaccines.

