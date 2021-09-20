https://sputniknews.com/20210920/priti-patel-warned-limited-evidence-backs-efficacy-of-new-clampdown-on-migrant-channel-crossings-1089239423.html

Priti Patel Warned 'Limited Evidence' Backs Efficacy of New Clampdown on Migrant Channel Crossings

Priti Patel Warned 'Limited Evidence' Backs Efficacy of New Clampdown on Migrant Channel Crossings

Approximately 13,000 illegal migrants have already crossed the Channel to reach Britain’s shores so far this year, up from the 8,417 who ventured on the... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-20T14:09+0000

2021-09-20T14:09+0000

2021-09-20T14:09+0000

news

britain

immigration

english channel

priti patel

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088908060_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8b4fc252684814b1ad1a26aa9424e940.jpg

The efficacy of Priti Patel’s much-touted new policy to clamp down on illegal migrant crossings across the Channel has been put in doubt by a recent assessment from her own department, according to the Times. The UK Home Secretary had vowed that new measures, outlined in the 87-page Nationality and Borders Bill, which has passed its second reading in the House of Commons, would "break the business model" of people-trafficking gangs that arrange illegal crossings to the UK.However, an impact assessment of the Bill carried out by the Home Office, and first cited by The Times stated: The assessment warned that the new measures might prompt those desperate to enter Britain to seek out ever-more dangerous ways to reach their desired destination. ‘Asylum Shopping' Around 13,000 people have already crossed the Channel to reach Britain so far this year, according to data compiled by the PA news agency, compared with 8,417 seized in all 2020. In an attempt to stem the flow of illegals, the Home Office has announced that those undertaking the Channel crossing, as well as people-smugglers, will face tougher punishments. The new legislation would make it a criminal offence to enter the UK without permission, with the maximum sentence rising from six months imprisonment to four years and a maximum of a life sentence for convicted people smugglers - up from the present limit of 14 years. Furthermore, a new clause will broaden the offence of arriving unlawfully to encompass arrival, as well as entry into the UK. According to the UK Home Office, the measures are aimed at cracking down on “asylum shopping”, when some migrants “pick the UK as a preferred destination over others”. According to the Home Office, some of these individuals could have claimed asylum at an earlier stage in their journey across Europe. The Nationality and Borders Bill also grants powers for asylum claims to be processed outside the UK, in offshore centres. The measures have been criticised by more than 250 refugee charities and campaign groups as "extreme and nasty". Chief executive of the Refugee Council, Enver Solomon, slammed the new "anti-refugee bill" and accused the Home Office of "choosing to not only turn away those in need of safety but also treat them as criminals".

britain

english channel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

news, britain, immigration, english channel, priti patel, uk