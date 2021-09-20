Over Half of French Saw Purchase Power Shrink Under Macron, Poll Shows

The survey of 1,004 adults, conducted by OpinionWay and Square for Les Echos and Radio Classique from September 15-16 found that 56% saw their purchasing power shrink under Macron, while 35% said it did not change and 8% said it increased.A further 58% said they had a largely or a very negative view of Macron’s economic performance, while 40% said his performance was largely or very positive.Nonetheless, none of Macron’s main challengers in the 2022 presidential race were deemed savvier than the incumbent about economic matters.Only 12% of those sampled said that Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Rally would do better, while 47% said she would do worse and 33% said she would do the same.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than a half of the French say they can buy less with the money they earn than when Emmanuel Macron took power less than five years ago, according to a poll out Monday.
