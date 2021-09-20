Registration was successful!
Not in the Mood: Golden Retriever Does Not Want to Cuddle
It would be a mistake to think that our pets are always ready to communicate - either with us or with other dogs or cats.
Not in the Mood: Golden Retriever Does Not Want to Cuddle

04:30 GMT 20.09.2021
It would be a mistake to think that our pets are always ready to communicate - either with us or with other dogs or cats.
A video has been doing the rounds on Instagram, showing two dog buddies - a golden retriever and a dobermann. The golden retriever looked as if he was about to have a good sleep when the dobermann came and started moving around in a funny way, trying to get himself comfy,
Many of the viewers have suggested their captions for the video.
"Well, this looks like a comfy place to stretch out….now just to figure out how to lie on down;)
"Someone wants attention 😆"
"When bae feels like cuddling but you're not in the mood for it"
