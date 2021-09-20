Mystery Death: Noted Hindu Seer Found 'Hanging Inside Monastery' in India

Renowned Indian seer Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.His body was found hanging inside the Sri Math Baghambari Gaddi monastery, police said, adding that further questioning is underway.According to media reports, in a suicide note purportedly left by Giri, he blamed one of his disciples for his death.Condoling the death of the seer on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Giri's death is "extremely sad.""While devoting his life to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in bringing various movements of saints together. May God gives him a place at his feet,” the prime minister added.Hindu monk and Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath also called the demise of Giri an "irreparable loss to the spiritual world."
Mahant Giri was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), an all-India council of Hindu saints from 14 Akharas, which are places of religious or knowledgeable debates.
अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का देहावसान अत्यंत दुखद है। आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं के प्रति समर्पित रहते हुए उन्होंने संत समाज की अनेक धाराओं को एक साथ जोड़ने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई। प्रभु उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति!!