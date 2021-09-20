Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210920/khamenei-appoints-new-head-of-iranian-air-force-1089222916.html
Khamenei Appoints New Head of Iranian Air Force
Khamenei Appoints New Head of Iranian Air Force
The Supreme Leader of Iran thanked Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, who will leave the post after he was appointed as vice-chief of staff of the Islamic... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has picked Iranian Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi to oversee the country's air force, Office of the Supreme Leader announced on Sunday.In the directive, Khamenei described Vahedi as a capable and dedicated commander who was recommended to him by the Iranian army's commander-in-chief.The nation's commander-in-chief called on the newly-appointed military branch chief to step up efforts to upgrade the air force's combat capabilities and preparedness in responding "smartly" to all air threats, as well as to enhance and grow the air force's human resources, in order to build a capable fighting force in "effective and synergistic cooperation" with other military units.The Associated Press reported that Vahedi, 56, practiced flying a Sukhoi-24, a Russian fighter plane, on a simulator, from 2000 until 2001. Since 2018, he has served as the Air Force's acting commander.The outgoing Nasirzadeh is a pilot of an F-14 Tomcat fighter, as the country's air force is equipped with both Russian and American-made legacy jet fighters.In mid-August, the Supreme Leader named a new chief for the Iranian navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, who succeeded Commander Hossein Khanzadi in the post. It is hoped that Admiral Irani will improve the navy's efficiency and readiness, and bring about a "revolutionary advancement," according to the official statement.
air force, iran, military, iranian forces, ayatollah seyed ali khamenei

Khamenei Appoints New Head of Iranian Air Force

03:16 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 03:17 GMT 20.09.2021)
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers speech during a meeting with air force commanders and officers in Tehran, Iran
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers speech during a meeting with air force commanders and officers in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The Supreme Leader of Iran thanked Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, who will leave the post after he was appointed as vice-chief of staff of the Islamic republic's Armed Forces.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has picked Iranian Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi to oversee the country's air force, Office of the Supreme Leader announced on Sunday.
In the directive, Khamenei described Vahedi as a capable and dedicated commander who was recommended to him by the Iranian army's commander-in-chief.
The nation's commander-in-chief called on the newly-appointed military branch chief to step up efforts to upgrade the air force's combat capabilities and preparedness in responding "smartly" to all air threats, as well as to enhance and grow the air force's human resources, in order to build a capable fighting force in "effective and synergistic cooperation" with other military units.
The Makran expeditionary sea base and fuel ship and Sahand frigate. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
Khamenei Lauds Iran's Naval Might as Mini-Armada That Terrorised US on High Seas Returns Home
11 September, 14:33 GMT
The Associated Press reported that Vahedi, 56, practiced flying a Sukhoi-24, a Russian fighter plane, on a simulator, from 2000 until 2001. Since 2018, he has served as the Air Force's acting commander.
The outgoing Nasirzadeh is a pilot of an F-14 Tomcat fighter, as the country's air force is equipped with both Russian and American-made legacy jet fighters.
In mid-August, the Supreme Leader named a new chief for the Iranian navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, who succeeded Commander Hossein Khanzadi in the post. It is hoped that Admiral Irani will improve the navy's efficiency and readiness, and bring about a "revolutionary advancement," according to the official statement.
