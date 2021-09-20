K-Pop Monsters ATEEZ Continue to Prove Their Star Power by Breaking Records

KQ Entertainment has announced that their leading boy band ATEEZ has reached more than 665,350 copies sold for their 7th mini album "ZERO: FEVER Part 3". That number outdid their previous sales, and doubled the record of 300,000 copies for their previous release "ZERO: FEVER Part 2". This jump now puts them alongside such stellar acts as BTS, Seventeen, NCT DREAM, EXO, and BLACKPINK, who've also achieved similar records during their career. The group additionally occupied 42nd place on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time since their debut.When "Zero: Fever Part 3" was released on 13 September, it topped the iTunes Top Album Chart and Worldwide iTunes Album Chart in 41 countries. Proving their place among the pantheon of K-Pop stars, ATEEZ, reached 10 million views on YouTube within 22 hours after releasing their lead song "Deja Vu".
