It's a Girl: Compromised Royal, Prince Andrew, Welcomes New Grandchild

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced the arrival of their daughter on 18 September in London.Buckingham Palace published a statement on Monday, thanking the Chelsea and Westminster hospital staff "for their wonderful care." Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, the baby's grandparents, have been informed about the arrival of their granddaughter and "are delighted with the news."Queen Elizabeth has also been notified about the new member of the British royal family. The news of the new royal baby have triggered a flood of comments on social media. Prince Andrew, one of the most controversial members of the royal family, is facing a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who is alleging that she was sexually abused by the Duke of York when she was a minor and was controlled by sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.
