International
Elysee Palace: US Never Mentioned AUKUS and Never Answered France's Questions

It's a Girl: Compromised Royal, Prince Andrew, Welcomes New Grandchild
It's a Girl: Compromised Royal, Prince Andrew, Welcomes New Grandchild
Buckingham Palace stated on Monday that both the mother and her child are doing well, and the parents are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced the arrival of their daughter on 18 September in London.Buckingham Palace published a statement on Monday, thanking the Chelsea and Westminster hospital staff "for their wonderful care." Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, the baby's grandparents, have been informed about the arrival of their granddaughter and "are delighted with the news."Queen Elizabeth has also been notified about the new member of the British royal family. The news of the new royal baby have triggered a flood of comments on social media. Prince Andrew, one of the most controversial members of the royal family, is facing a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who is alleging that she was sexually abused by the Duke of York when she was a minor and was controlled by sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.
princess beatrice of york, prince andrew, uk royal family, uk

It's a Girl: Compromised Royal, Prince Andrew, Welcomes New Grandchild

12:16 GMT 20.09.2021
Buckingham Palace stated on Monday that both the mother and her child are doing well, and the parents are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced the arrival of their daughter on 18 September in London.
Buckingham Palace published a statement on Monday, thanking the Chelsea and Westminster hospital staff "for their wonderful care."
Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, the baby's grandparents, have been informed about the arrival of their granddaughter and "are delighted with the news."
Queen Elizabeth has also been notified about the new member of the British royal family.
The news of the new royal baby have triggered a flood of comments on social media.
Prince Andrew, one of the most controversial members of the royal family, is facing a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who is alleging that she was sexually abused by the Duke of York when she was a minor and was controlled by sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.
