‘I Got Chills’: Travel Blogger Finds Video of Gaby Petito’s Van
‘I Got Chills’: Travel Blogger Finds Video of Gaby Petito’s Van
The video, which was shared on social media and YouTube by travel bloggers Jenn and Kyle Bethuane, was captured in Grand Teton National Park on August 27... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T20:36+0000
2021-09-20T20:36+0000
us
fbi
missing
van
gopro
A critical clue in the search of Gaby Petito's whereabouts came from bloggers known as "Red White & Bethune," after sharing a video on early Sunday that is said to show the van that Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were traveling in at the time of her reported disappearance.In the 14 minute video shared on YouTube, Jenn and Kyle Bethuane said that they were driving through this long gravel road when they encountered the estranged white van that had Florida license plates.Bethune told Insider in an interview on Sunday that the reason why they noticed the van was because she and her husband were from Florida and the van had Florida plates.Bethuane added that the park was very full that day, and that each of these dispersed camping sites were tucked away in between trees, making it almost impossible to notice anything abnormal.Bethune said that she was tagged in a story on Saturday evening that asked anyone that was at the Grand Teton National Park on the day of August 27 to look back at any photo or video footage that could assist or provide any clues to the FBI in the whereabouts of Gabby Petito.The video, which shows a white van that appears identical to photos of the 2012 Ford Transit van that Gabby and Brian were traveling in, was captured on a GoPro camera atop the Bethune family's converted 1983 Silver Eagle Bus, she said.Bethune said she spoke to Gabby's mother after turning in her footage to law enforcement and described their conversation as beautiful."Just two moms, really just have a great cry."FBI officials said at a press conference Sunday evening that they found human remains that are "consistent with the description" of 22-year old Petito in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where authorities have been searching.Officials have not yet confirmed the identity through DNA testing. The time and cause of death are still unknown.Jen Bethune reacted to the news, saying it was heartwarming to at least be able to help bring closure to the Petito family despite the tragic finding."I am so sad that we couldn't bring her back alive, but to be able to bring her back home to her family, or to help with that, is everything," Bethune told Insider.Another reported sighting was made by traveler Shannon Baker, who said she and her husband saw the van while driving through the Jenny Lake area of Grand Teton on August 25, the last day that Petito's family is said to have spoken with Gaby.
https://sputniknews.com/20210920/mystery-deepens-around-gabby-petitos-disappearance-as-fbi-finds-body-matching-her-description-1089243369.html
Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Adriana Montes
News
Sputnik International
‘I Got Chills’: Travel Blogger Finds Video of Gaby Petito’s Van

20:36 GMT 20.09.2021
Adriana Montes
Reporter
The video, which was shared on social media and YouTube by travel bloggers Jenn and Kyle Bethuane, was captured in Grand Teton National Park on August 27 between the hours of 6 and 6:30 p.m.
A critical clue in the search of Gaby Petito’s whereabouts came from bloggers known as "Red White & Bethune," after sharing a video on early Sunday that is said to show the van that Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were traveling in at the time of her reported disappearance.
In the 14 minute video shared on YouTube, Jenn and Kyle Bethuane said that they were driving through this long gravel road when they encountered the estranged white van that had Florida license plates.
Bethune told Insider in an interview on Sunday that the reason why they noticed the van was because she and her husband were from Florida and the van had Florida plates.
"We were going to stop and say hi, but the van was very dark... no activity, so we ended up just... driving," Bethune said.
Bethuane added that the park was very full that day, and that each of these dispersed camping sites were tucked away in between trees, making it almost impossible to notice anything abnormal.
"It was for sure normal," Bethune said. "It's dispersed camping land, so anybody can camp there, and it is totally normal to see vans. There are thousands of those particular vans out West."
Bethune said that she was tagged in a story on Saturday evening that asked anyone that was at the Grand Teton National Park on the day of August 27 to look back at any photo or video footage that could assist or provide any clues to the FBI in the whereabouts of Gabby Petito.
“I just got chills all over my body and ran straight back to my laptop and got my GoPro footage,” recalled Bethuane.
The video, which shows a white van that appears identical to photos of the 2012 Ford Transit van that Gabby and Brian were traveling in, was captured on a GoPro camera atop the Bethune family's converted 1983 Silver Eagle Bus, she said.
Bethune said she spoke to Gabby's mother after turning in her footage to law enforcement and described their conversation as beautiful.
"Just two moms, really just have a great cry."
Mystery Deepens Around Gabby Petito's Disappearance as FBI Finds Body Matching Her Description
15:45 GMT
FBI officials said at a press conference Sunday evening that they found human remains that are “consistent with the description” of 22-year old Petito in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where authorities have been searching.
Officials have not yet confirmed the identity through DNA testing. The time and cause of death are still unknown.
"Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery," said Charles Jones, FBI Denver's supervisory senior resident agent in Wyoming.
Jen Bethune reacted to the news, saying it was heartwarming to at least be able to help bring closure to the Petito family despite the tragic finding.
"I am so sad that we couldn't bring her back alive, but to be able to bring her back home to her family, or to help with that, is everything," Bethune told Insider.
Another reported sighting was made by traveler Shannon Baker, who said she and her husband saw the van while driving through the Jenny Lake area of Grand Teton on August 25, the last day that Petito’s family is said to have spoken with Gaby.
