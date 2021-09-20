https://sputniknews.com/20210920/hotel-rwanda-hero-convicted-of-terrorism-charges-after-being-kidnapped-from-dubai-1089233412.html

Hotel Rwanda Hero Convicted of Terrorism Charges After Being 'Kidnapped' From Dubai

In April 1994, a plane carrying Rwanda's President Juvenal Habyarimana - from the Hutu tribe - was shot down by a missile near the capital, Kigali. Hutu... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International

A hotel manager, whose heroic stand against Hutu extremists during the 1994 Rwanda genocide was made into a Hollywood film, has been convicted of terrorism charges in the capital, Kigali.Paul Rusesabagina, 67, was convicted on Monday, 20 September, of charges which included forming an armed rebel group which he directed from exile in the United States.Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame claimed that, while living in the US, Rusesabagina not only co-founded and supported the opposition Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD) but backed its military wing, the National Liberation Front (FLN).Rusesabagina, a Hutu, was portrayed by Don Cheadle in the Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda. It tells how he shielded hundreds of terrified Tutsis in his hotel and used his connections with the Hutu Power leaders to protect them.After the genocide the Hutu Power elite fled and the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) rebels - who were almost entirely Tutsi - took Kigali.Rusesabagina, who acquired Belgian citizenship but decided to live in Texas, was also accused of backing RUD-Uranana, an armed group which launched an attack across the border from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2018.Rusesabagina’s lawyers say he was abducted in the United Arab Emirates with the authorities’ connivances.Grace Ndikumagenge, a Rwandan who went into exile four years ago, told Sputnik last year: “One thing you need to know about Kagame is that he is selfish so that he feels no Rwandan should be known more than him. For Kagame, Rwanda and Rwandans are in his hands. He thinks that he can kill any Rwandan he doesn’t want.”Kagame has been lauded by western governments for returning peace to Rwanda and boosting economic growth but his critics say democracy is a sham - Kagame won 98.79 percent of the votes in the 2017 presidential election - and the RPF cracks down mercilessly on political opposition.

