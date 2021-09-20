Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forcing Evacuations

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/hotel-rwanda-hero-convicted-of-terrorism-charges-after-being-kidnapped-from-dubai-1089233412.html
Hotel Rwanda Hero Convicted of Terrorism Charges After Being 'Kidnapped' From Dubai
Hotel Rwanda Hero Convicted of Terrorism Charges After Being 'Kidnapped' From Dubai
In April 1994, a plane carrying Rwanda's President Juvenal Habyarimana - from the Hutu tribe - was shot down by a missile near the capital, Kigali. Hutu... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T10:16+0000
2021-09-20T10:21+0000
rwanda
genocide
paul kagame
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105883/02/1058830279_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_c95962cdedd343f2b41023a55d489480.jpg
A hotel manager, whose heroic stand against Hutu extremists during the 1994 Rwanda genocide was made into a Hollywood film, has been convicted of terrorism charges in the capital, Kigali.Paul Rusesabagina, 67, was convicted on Monday, 20 September, of charges which included forming an armed rebel group which he directed from exile in the United States.Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame claimed that, while living in the US, Rusesabagina not only co-founded and supported the opposition Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD) but backed its military wing, the National Liberation Front (FLN).Rusesabagina, a Hutu, was portrayed by Don Cheadle in the Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda. It tells how he shielded hundreds of terrified Tutsis in his hotel and used his connections with the Hutu Power leaders to protect them.After the genocide the Hutu Power elite fled and the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) rebels - who were almost entirely Tutsi - took Kigali.Rusesabagina, who acquired Belgian citizenship but decided to live in Texas, was also accused of backing RUD-Uranana, an armed group which launched an attack across the border from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2018.Rusesabagina’s lawyers say he was abducted in the United Arab Emirates with the authorities’ connivances.Grace Ndikumagenge, a Rwandan who went into exile four years ago, told Sputnik last year: “One thing you need to know about Kagame is that he is selfish so that he feels no Rwandan should be known more than him. For Kagame, Rwanda and Rwandans are in his hands. He thinks that he can kill any Rwandan he doesn’t want.”Kagame has been lauded by western governments for returning peace to Rwanda and boosting economic growth but his critics say democracy is a sham - Kagame won 98.79 percent of the votes in the 2017 presidential election - and the RPF cracks down mercilessly on political opposition.
rwanda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105883/02/1058830279_203:0:2000:1348_1920x0_80_0_0_0f7305c01f208c7864d68988e6d07c4b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rwanda, genocide, paul kagame

Hotel Rwanda Hero Convicted of Terrorism Charges After Being 'Kidnapped' From Dubai

10:16 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 20.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Sayyid AzimFILE - In this April 6, 2004 file photo, Apollan Odetta, a survivor from the 1994 Rwandan Genocide light candles at a mass grave in Nyamata, Rwanda
FILE - In this April 6, 2004 file photo, Apollan Odetta, a survivor from the 1994 Rwandan Genocide light candles at a mass grave in Nyamata, Rwanda - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© AP Photo / Sayyid Azim
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
In April 1994, a plane carrying Rwanda's President Juvenal Habyarimana - from the Hutu tribe - was shot down by a missile near the capital, Kigali. Hutu extremists used it as an excuse to launch a genocide against the Tutsi minority, killing around 800,000 people.
A hotel manager, whose heroic stand against Hutu extremists during the 1994 Rwanda genocide was made into a Hollywood film, has been convicted of terrorism charges in the capital, Kigali.
Paul Rusesabagina, 67, was convicted on Monday, 20 September, of charges which included forming an armed rebel group which he directed from exile in the United States.
Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame claimed that, while living in the US, Rusesabagina not only co-founded and supported the opposition Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD) but backed its military wing, the National Liberation Front (FLN).
Judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi said of Rusesabagina and his co-defendants: "They should be found guilty for being part of this terror group - MRCD-FLN. They attacked people in their homes, or even in their cars on the road travelling."
Rusesabagina, a Hutu, was portrayed by Don Cheadle in the Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda. It tells how he shielded hundreds of terrified Tutsis in his hotel and used his connections with the Hutu Power leaders to protect them.
After the genocide the Hutu Power elite fled and the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) rebels - who were almost entirely Tutsi - took Kigali.
Rusesabagina, who acquired Belgian citizenship but decided to live in Texas, was also accused of backing RUD-Uranana, an armed group which launched an attack across the border from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2018.
Rusesabagina’s lawyers say he was abducted in the United Arab Emirates with the authorities’ connivances.
Grace Ndikumagenge, a Rwandan who went into exile four years ago, told Sputnik last year: “One thing you need to know about Kagame is that he is selfish so that he feels no Rwandan should be known more than him. For Kagame, Rwanda and Rwandans are in his hands. He thinks that he can kill any Rwandan he doesn’t want.”
Ms Ndikumagenge, who is in exile in another African country, said: “Rusesabagina is a hero who is more famous for rescuing people than Kagame. So Kagame doesn’t like that. He has set many traps for him so that he can see how to silence the nations and foreigners who treat Rusesabagina as a hero.”
Kagame has been lauded by western governments for returning peace to Rwanda and boosting economic growth but his critics say democracy is a sham - Kagame won 98.79 percent of the votes in the 2017 presidential election - and the RPF cracks down mercilessly on political opposition.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:30 GMTPoland to Boost Defence on Border With Belarus by 500 More Troops
11:24 GMTOne Person Killed, Four Injured in Freight Trains Collision in Guinea, Reports Say - Photos
11:23 GMTIran Dismisses NYT’s Account of Mossad Assassination of Nuclear Scientist as Just ‘Newspaper Report’
11:20 GMTLabour MP Seeks Party Position Clarity Over Transgender Issues Amid Online Threats
11:16 GMTKosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Entering
11:15 GMTBoris Johnson to Face-Off with Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Over E-Commerce Giant’s Low UK Tax Payments
11:04 GMTAll About Decision Making: PSG's Pochettino Explains Why He Substituted Messi During Match With Lyon
11:02 GMTIndia: 19-Party Alliance Begin Countrywide Protests Against Narendra Modi Government
10:51 GMTFormer UK Prime Minister Urges Rich Nations to Send COVID-19 Vaccines to Poor Countries
10:40 GMTAlia Bhatt's New Ad Stirs Uproar for Painting Hindu Ritual 'Kanyadaan' as 'Regressive'
10:36 GMTNorth Korea Calls AUKUS Submarine Deal 'Dangerous Act' Fueling Arms Race
10:16 GMTHotel Rwanda Hero Convicted of Terrorism Charges After Being 'Kidnapped' From Dubai
10:08 GMTBoeing Begins Probe After Empty Tequila Bottles Found Aboard Air Force One Plane Under Construction
09:59 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Manchester United's Win Over West Ham: 'Let's Go, Devils!'
09:55 GMT'Smacks of Racism': Anger in India as UK Refuses to Relax Rules for Those Vaccinated With Covishield
09:43 GMTElon Musk Favours 'Some Amount' of Space Cooperation With China
09:38 GMTEU Will Not Renegotiate Irish Protocol, but Ready to Engage With Britain, Senior Diplomat Says
09:31 GMTAOC Lambasted for 'Being Waited on by Masked Slaves' as Fury Around ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Continues
09:28 GMTTrump Reportedly Looking to Depose ‘Very Bad for Republican Party’ Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell
08:55 GMTPutin Offers Deep Condolences to Relatives of Perm University Shooting Victims, Kremlin Says