Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/get-off-back-foot-prince-andrew-mulls-dismissing-his-legal-team-over-reputational-damage---report-1089221116.html
'Get Off Back Foot': Prince Andrew Mulls Dismissing His Legal Team Over Reputational Damage - Report
'Get Off Back Foot': Prince Andrew Mulls Dismissing His Legal Team Over Reputational Damage - Report
Earlier, Prince Andrew reportedly pleaded with his team to issue a statement disputing American Virginia Roberts Giuffre's accusations after she filed a legal... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T02:02+0000
2021-09-20T02:02+0000
court
royal family
scandal
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
pedophile ring
uk royal family
court cases
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089222213_0:0:3109:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_588f10ab2f6c163bf1c36f0107fef0fb.jpg
The Duke of York has initiated crisis conversations with his innermost circle about firing his legal team, The Mirror reported on Sunday.According to the outlet, as the Duke of York focuses on the repair of his reputation, he is frustrated with his legal team for failing to publicly respond to devastating testimony alleging his sexual assault against a minor.The royal reportedly engaged Gary Bloxsome, a partner at the UK Blackfords legal firm, as a criminal defense solicitor in early 2020, just weeks after his poorly-received Newsnight appearance about his acquaintance with the late millionaire and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.Now, the 61-year-old is reportedly only concerned with a legal bill he could face in the millions of pounds as a result of a long-running court dispute, according to The Mirror.The source claimed that the sole focus on the reputational damage to Prince Andrew "is there for all to see but now he’s feeling the pressure from his family, though none of them have become directly involved."According to royal sources, palace officials are "more than concerned" that the monarchy is being harmed by the lack of any public declaration from the besieged prince. Insiders believe Prince Charles and Prince William are hesitant to intervene directly but have "privately expressed disquiet" with the recent batch of damaging reports carefully focusing on Andrew's legal difficulties.The prince has also reportedly sought private guidance from Paul Tweed, a libel lawyer who has been a long-time friend and advisor. At the same time, Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife, is said to be eager to "back him to the hilt."Last week, the High Court in London accepted Giuffre's legal team's request to contact Prince Andrew directly about the legal proceedings. The UK royal's team is believed to be fighting the order and has repeatedly attempted to frustrate efforts to serve the legal documents which will trigger a 21-day response period for him, according to reports.Prince Andrew was compelled to retire from royal duties in 2019, following his clumsy BBC interview, widely regarded as the reason he went into media seclusion. According to The Sun's report, the UK royal is likely to visit his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, at hospital, where she is expecting to give birth.Virginia Giuffre has filed a civil complaint against him in the United States, following sworn testimony that she was several times forced to have sex with him in 2001 while being trafficked by Epstein.
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/prince-andrews-lawyers-told-to-cut-the-technicalities-get-to-the-substance-in-sex-abuse-case--1089049951.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089222213_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_588e1f50c9dc577fb83f3d4fbe2ac880.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
court, royal family, scandal, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, pedophile ring, uk royal family, court cases, uk

'Get Off Back Foot': Prince Andrew Mulls Dismissing His Legal Team Over Reputational Damage - Report

02:02 GMT 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / CHRIS RADBURNBritain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church in Hillington, near royal Sandringham estate, in Norfolk, Britain January 19, 2020.
Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church in Hillington, near royal Sandringham estate, in Norfolk, Britain January 19, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / CHRIS RADBURN
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, Prince Andrew reportedly pleaded with his team to issue a statement disputing American Virginia Roberts Giuffre's accusations after she filed a legal action last month. The embattled UK royal's legal team reportedly overruled the request while the claims were being considered.
The Duke of York has initiated crisis conversations with his innermost circle about firing his legal team, The Mirror reported on Sunday.
According to the outlet, as the Duke of York focuses on the repair of his reputation, he is frustrated with his legal team for failing to publicly respond to devastating testimony alleging his sexual assault against a minor.
The royal reportedly engaged Gary Bloxsome, a partner at the UK Blackfords legal firm, as a criminal defense solicitor in early 2020, just weeks after his poorly-received Newsnight appearance about his acquaintance with the late millionaire and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Now, the 61-year-old is reportedly only concerned with a legal bill he could face in the millions of pounds as a result of a long-running court dispute, according to The Mirror.

"The plan, if you can call it a plan, has been shambolic from the start," an undisclosed source allegedly close to the Duke is quoted in the report as saying. "Now it’s all come to a head. He is extremely worried and the crisis talks are so he can get off the back foot. He knows he’s in a full-on crisis."

The source claimed that the sole focus on the reputational damage to Prince Andrew "is there for all to see but now he’s feeling the pressure from his family, though none of them have become directly involved."
"The whole thing’s a disaster,” they noted.
According to royal sources, palace officials are "more than concerned" that the monarchy is being harmed by the lack of any public declaration from the besieged prince.
Insiders believe Prince Charles and Prince William are hesitant to intervene directly but have "privately expressed disquiet" with the recent batch of damaging reports carefully focusing on Andrew's legal difficulties.
The prince has also reportedly sought private guidance from Paul Tweed, a libel lawyer who has been a long-time friend and advisor. At the same time, Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife, is said to be eager to "back him to the hilt."
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 07, 2019 Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges in Bruges. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Told to ‘Cut the Technicalities, Get to the Substance' in Sex Abuse Case
14 September, 05:29 GMT
Last week, the High Court in London accepted Giuffre's legal team's request to contact Prince Andrew directly about the legal proceedings. The UK royal's team is believed to be fighting the order and has repeatedly attempted to frustrate efforts to serve the legal documents which will trigger a 21-day response period for him, according to reports.
Prince Andrew was compelled to retire from royal duties in 2019, following his clumsy BBC interview, widely regarded as the reason he went into media seclusion. According to The Sun's report, the UK royal is likely to visit his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, at hospital, where she is expecting to give birth.
Virginia Giuffre has filed a civil complaint against him in the United States, following sworn testimony that she was several times forced to have sex with him in 2001 while being trafficked by Epstein.
100001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:02 GMT'Get Off Back Foot': Prince Andrew Mulls Dismissing His Legal Team Over Reputational Damage - Report
01:48 GMTCheck Out Winners of 73rd Emmy Awards
00:53 GMTWHO Appoints Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown as Health Financing Ambassador
00:45 GMTIran Says Ready to Sell Fuel to Lebanese Gov't After Hezbollah Secured Emergency Supplies - Report
00:38 GMTVideos: Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forces 5,000 to Evacuate
00:25 GMTNetanyahu on Facebook Mocks Biden’s Alleged Nap During Talks With Israeli PM Naftali Bennet
Yesterday‘Crisis Crisis’: Trump Says US Becoming ‘Cesspool of Humanity’ Over Border Situation
YesterdayFBI: Human Remains Found in Wyoming 'Consistent With Description' of Missing Gabby Petito
YesterdayFrance-UK Defense Minister Meeting Canceled Over AUKUS Fracas - Report
YesterdayFrench Highliner Stops Parisians’ Hearts Crossing Seine 200 Feet Up
YesterdayUnited Russia Leads in Russian General Election With 42% of Vote
YesterdayCelebs Go Skating Host Hopes to Sign Prince Harry & Meghan Markle for the Show, Media Says
YesterdayLetters From Jehovah’s Witnesses in England Blame COVID Pandemic on Satan, Media Says
YesterdaySatellite Snaps Appear to Show Expansion of North Korea’s Nuclear Bomb-making Capabilities
YesterdaySylvain Mbappe: Satirical Website Offers Alternatives to 'Non-French' Names
YesterdayUnited Russia Party Leads in Parliamentary Elections With Over 12% of Ballots Counted - Exit Poll
YesterdayRussian Embassy in Paris Says Checks Info About Russian Man Arrested for Shooting Air Gun
YesterdayVoter Turnout in Russian Parliamentary Elections Exceeds 45%
YesterdayMany Haitians in Texas Border Camp Unwilling to Leave Despite US Deportation Plans
Yesterday‘Are You Undercover?’ Watch Police Detain Suspicious Man with Badge and Gun at DC Protest