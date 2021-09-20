https://sputniknews.com/20210920/get-off-back-foot-prince-andrew-mulls-dismissing-his-legal-team-over-reputational-damage---report-1089221116.html

'Get Off Back Foot': Prince Andrew Mulls Dismissing His Legal Team Over Reputational Damage - Report

'Get Off Back Foot': Prince Andrew Mulls Dismissing His Legal Team Over Reputational Damage - Report

Earlier, Prince Andrew reportedly pleaded with his team to issue a statement disputing American Virginia Roberts Giuffre's accusations after she filed a legal... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-20T02:02+0000

2021-09-20T02:02+0000

2021-09-20T02:02+0000

court

royal family

scandal

prince andrew

jeffrey epstein

pedophile ring

uk royal family

court cases

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089222213_0:0:3109:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_588f10ab2f6c163bf1c36f0107fef0fb.jpg

The Duke of York has initiated crisis conversations with his innermost circle about firing his legal team, The Mirror reported on Sunday.According to the outlet, as the Duke of York focuses on the repair of his reputation, he is frustrated with his legal team for failing to publicly respond to devastating testimony alleging his sexual assault against a minor.The royal reportedly engaged Gary Bloxsome, a partner at the UK Blackfords legal firm, as a criminal defense solicitor in early 2020, just weeks after his poorly-received Newsnight appearance about his acquaintance with the late millionaire and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.Now, the 61-year-old is reportedly only concerned with a legal bill he could face in the millions of pounds as a result of a long-running court dispute, according to The Mirror.The source claimed that the sole focus on the reputational damage to Prince Andrew "is there for all to see but now he’s feeling the pressure from his family, though none of them have become directly involved."According to royal sources, palace officials are "more than concerned" that the monarchy is being harmed by the lack of any public declaration from the besieged prince. Insiders believe Prince Charles and Prince William are hesitant to intervene directly but have "privately expressed disquiet" with the recent batch of damaging reports carefully focusing on Andrew's legal difficulties.The prince has also reportedly sought private guidance from Paul Tweed, a libel lawyer who has been a long-time friend and advisor. At the same time, Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife, is said to be eager to "back him to the hilt."Last week, the High Court in London accepted Giuffre's legal team's request to contact Prince Andrew directly about the legal proceedings. The UK royal's team is believed to be fighting the order and has repeatedly attempted to frustrate efforts to serve the legal documents which will trigger a 21-day response period for him, according to reports.Prince Andrew was compelled to retire from royal duties in 2019, following his clumsy BBC interview, widely regarded as the reason he went into media seclusion. According to The Sun's report, the UK royal is likely to visit his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, at hospital, where she is expecting to give birth.Virginia Giuffre has filed a civil complaint against him in the United States, following sworn testimony that she was several times forced to have sex with him in 2001 while being trafficked by Epstein.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/prince-andrews-lawyers-told-to-cut-the-technicalities-get-to-the-substance-in-sex-abuse-case--1089049951.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

court, royal family, scandal, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, pedophile ring, uk royal family, court cases, uk