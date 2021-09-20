Registration was successful!
US Launches Air Strike on 'Senior al-Qaeda Leader' in Idlib, Syria

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield has taken out his frustration with fans on Twitter, furiously telling people wishing to snap a picture of him without asking his permission to “f**k off”.The 24-year-old actor, who reached celebrity status at a very early age after starring in ‘The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas’ when he was 10, apparently had to cut his night short when he was harassed by annoying followers during the weekend.“I’m so tired of people filming me/taking pics without asking while I’m on a night out. It actually kills my mood and my night. F**k off, leave me be please,” Butterfield tweeted on Saturday night.The actor then added that he was sharing his impassioned message from the cab after having slapped “multiple phones out” of his face that night.The rant has surprisingly received a lot of support and sympathy from his followers, but some of the online commenters said that, as an actor, Asa simply had to get used to such an attention. But Butterfield didn’t pull his punches in replying to that opinion."It comes out by the fact of being a celebrity. Deal with it or choose another career,” one follower told him."Wow I had no idea, thank you for enlightening me,” the actor sarcastically replied.The heated exchange happened shortly after Netflix released the third season of Butterfield’s ‘Sex Education’ series, which also stars Gillian Anderson as his mum.
2021
'F**k Off, Leave Me Be Please': Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield Annoyed With Pic-Taking Fans

18:01 GMT 20.09.2021
