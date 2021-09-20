Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Elysee Palace: US Never Mentioned AUKUS and Never Answered France's Questions

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/election-commission-united-russia-ahead-with-4982-in-parliamentary-vote-as-99-of-ballots-counted-1089237558.html
Election Commission: United Russia Ahead With 49.82% in Parliamentary Vote as 99% of Ballots Counted
Election Commission: United Russia Ahead With 49.82% in Parliamentary Vote as 99% of Ballots Counted
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Russia ruling party retains lead in the parliamentary elections with 49.82%, followed by the Communist Party of the Russian... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T11:52+0000
2021-09-20T11:52+0000
united russia party
russia
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089237520_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_40080869ac2a046dd41f45fae72789cc.jpg
The list of political parties passing the 5% threshold also includes the Just Russia — For Truth party with 7.42% and the New People party with 5.35%.The ruling party maintains lead in 199 single-mandate constituencies, with CPRF leading in nine constituencies, and the Just Russia leading in eight constituencies.Russian legislative elections took place in all regions of the country on September 17-19. The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system — 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate constituencies in one round.
Congratulation to United Russia party and CP of Russia!!! In my mind Brussels will up loud bark, who caress!
1
1
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089237520_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2111ef5e81146d0dba0f0d92cd3a170e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united russia party, russia, elections

Election Commission: United Russia Ahead With 49.82% in Parliamentary Vote as 99% of Ballots Counted

11:52 GMT 20.09.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the photo bankMembers of the United Russia political party applaud at the party's public support headquarters after the parliamentary elections, in Moscow, Russia
Members of the United Russia political party applaud at the party's public support headquarters after the parliamentary elections, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Russia ruling party retains lead in the parliamentary elections with 49.82%, followed by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) with 19% and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 7.49%, according to data from the Russian Central Election Commission released after 99% of the ballots were counted.
The list of political parties passing the 5% threshold also includes the Just Russia — For Truth party with 7.42% and the New People party with 5.35%.
The ruling party maintains lead in 199 single-mandate constituencies, with CPRF leading in nine constituencies, and the Just Russia leading in eight constituencies.
Russian legislative elections took place in all regions of the country on September 17-19. The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system — 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate constituencies in one round.
500001
Discuss
Popular comments
Congratulation to United Russia party and CP of Russia!!! In my mind Brussels will up loud bark, who caress!
NoGo
20 September, 15:09 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:10 GMTManchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Told to Shut His 'F***ing Mouth' by West Ham Fans - Video
12:44 GMTWhat Does the Future Hold for Prince Andrew?
12:36 GMTElysee Palace: US Never Mentioned AUKUS and Never Answered France's Questions
12:35 GMTCanada’s National Election Day Begins as Polls Open in Newfoundland, Labrador
12:30 GMTIranian Commander Says US’ ‘Humiliating Escape’ From Afghanistan Lesson for Dependent Allies
12:30 GMTIndia's Top Sikh Organisation Suspects Attack on Washington Worship House is Racial
12:21 GMT‘Disappointed’ Senate Dems Blocked From Attaching Immigration Reform to Biden's Massive Budget Bill
12:16 GMTIt's a Girl: Compromised Royal, Prince Andrew, Welcomes New Grandchild
11:52 GMTElection Commission: United Russia Ahead With 49.82% in Parliamentary Vote as 99% of Ballots Counted
11:49 GMTUK Crisis: Why Are Gas Prices Surging, Leading To Massive Spike In Cost Of Energy To British Homes?
11:30 GMTPoland to Boost Defence on Border With Belarus by 500 More Troops
11:24 GMTOne Person Killed, Four Injured in Freight Trains Collision in Guinea, Reports Say - Photos
11:23 GMTIran Dismisses NYT’s Account of Mossad Assassination of Nuclear Scientist as Just ‘Newspaper Report’
11:20 GMTLabour MP Seeks Party Position Clarity Over Transgender Issues Amid Online Threats
11:16 GMTKosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Entering
11:15 GMTBoris Johnson to Face-Off with Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Over E-Commerce Giant’s Low UK Tax Payments
11:04 GMTAll About Decision Making: PSG's Pochettino Explains Why He Substituted Messi During Match With Lyon
11:02 GMTIndia: 19-Party Alliance Begin Countrywide Protests Against Narendra Modi Government
10:51 GMTFormer UK Prime Minister Urges Rich Nations to Send COVID-19 Vaccines to Poor Countries
10:40 GMTAlia Bhatt's New Ad Stirs Uproar for Painting Hindu Ritual 'Kanyadaan' as 'Regressive'