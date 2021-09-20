Election Commission: United Russia Ahead With 49.82% in Parliamentary Vote as 99% of Ballots Counted

The list of political parties passing the 5% threshold also includes the Just Russia — For Truth party with 7.42% and the New People party with 5.35%.The ruling party maintains lead in 199 single-mandate constituencies, with CPRF leading in nine constituencies, and the Just Russia leading in eight constituencies.Russian legislative elections took place in all regions of the country on September 17-19. The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system — 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate constituencies in one round.
Congratulation to United Russia party and CP of Russia!!! In my mind Brussels will up loud bark, who caress!
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Russia ruling party retains lead in the parliamentary elections with 49.82%, followed by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) with 19% and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 7.49%, according to data from the Russian Central Election Commission released after 99% of the ballots were counted.
The list of political parties passing the 5% threshold also includes the Just Russia — For Truth party with 7.42% and the New People party with 5.35%.
The ruling party maintains lead in 199 single-mandate constituencies, with CPRF leading in nine constituencies, and the Just Russia leading in eight constituencies.
Russian legislative elections took place in all regions of the country on September 17-19. The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system — 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate constituencies in one round.