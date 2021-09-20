‘Duty of Care’: Texas Doctor Performs Abortion Past 6-Week Law to Protest State’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’
The much-debated Texas abortion law, adopted on the 1st of September, makes the termination of pregnancy after six weeks unlawful, and asks Lone Star state residents to sue those who violate the regulation by offering a $10,000 reward.
Alan Braid, an obstetrician-gynecologist in San Antonio, Texas, revealed that he carried out an “overdue” abortion surgery for a patient partly as a move to protest the state’s “Heartbeat bill,” The Washington Post reported on Saturday.
The doctor, who has been working in medicine for 40 years, told the newspaper that his patient was in the first trimester of her pregnancy, although state law allows abortion only throughout the first six weeks.
Braid explained that move was motivated by “duty of care” and noted that patients have “a fundamental right to receive this care.” According to him, he has witnessed how women suffer and die from unsafe abortions.
"I have daughters, granddaughters and nieces. I believe abortion is an essential part of health care," he noted. "I have spent the past 50 years treating and helping patients. I can't just sit back and watch us return to 1972,” he said.
The Texas abortion law came into force earlier this month after the US Supreme Court refused to declare it unconstitutional and dismissed a lawsuit demanding its repeal.
The law prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy in almost all cases, including rape and incest. An exception can be made only when the life of the mother is in jeopardy.
According to the law, any person or organization that helps a woman to terminate a pregnancy after the end of this period, is considered a perpetrator. Authorities promise a reward for lawsuits, and plaintiffs who manage to win a case in court are also promised at least $10,000 and compensation for all legal costs.