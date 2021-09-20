Registration was successful!
Concerns Over 'So Many Open to Pursuing a Career in Pornography' Amid UK Survey Results
A poll by Savanta ComRes has revealed that one in five UK adults would consider working in the pornography industry, given that the salary is high and the...
A UK-based charity that seeks to "open eyes and free lives from the damaging impact of porn" has raised concerns over the findings of the survey.Thirty-two percent of those surveyed in the 18-35 age group were tempted by the financial potential of a job in pornography. The age group over 55 showed that 8 percent would consider the profession, provided the high financial gains.Ian Henderson, the CEO and founder of the Naked Truth Project, a charity that provides practical support for those struggling with compulsory porn use, said:Henderson said it was concerning that "so many are open to pursuing a career in pornography, especially after recent awareness campaigns like #Traffickinghub have highlighted the extent of abuse and exploitation in the industry."Traffickinghub, describes itself as a "global movement" of various activists who seek to hold the porn site Pornhub "accountable for enabling, distributing and profiting from real mass sexual crime."Traffickinghub, founded in 2020 by Laila Mickelwait, caused PornHub to instigate more age verification checks. The Savanta ComRes has also found that 34% of respondents thought that pornography was now an acceptable part of modern society.The porn industry generates millions on a yearly basis, with salaries of actors varying.According to the founder of LA Direct Models, Derek Hay, a leading agent in the adult film industry, who commented in 2017 on the salary range in the industry, a female actress could get as much as £800 for a scene.A male actor could earn as much as £550 for a scene with another woman, said Hay.
porn, pornography, survey, uk

Concerns Over 'So Many Open to Pursuing a Career in Pornography' Amid UK Survey Results

15:45 GMT 20.09.2021
A poll by Savanta ComRes has revealed that one in five UK adults would consider working in the pornography industry, given that the salary is high and the working environment is safe.
A UK-based charity that seeks to “open eyes and free lives from the damaging impact of porn” has raised concerns over the findings of the survey.
Thirty-two percent of those surveyed in the 18-35 age group were tempted by the financial potential of a job in pornography. The age group over 55 showed that 8 percent would consider the profession, provided the high financial gains.
Ian Henderson, the CEO and founder of the Naked Truth Project, a charity that provides practical support for those struggling with compulsory porn use, said:

“Over the past decade we have seen pornography become an increasingly acceptable part of modern society. There are people of all ages who are accessing explicit content on a regular basis – content that is having a tangible and detrimental impact on the relationships, mental health and self-worth of both viewers and those working in the industry.”

Henderson said it was concerning that “so many are open to pursuing a career in pornography, especially after recent awareness campaigns like #Traffickinghub have highlighted the extent of abuse and exploitation in the industry.”
Traffickinghub, describes itself as a “global movement” of various activists who seek to hold the porn site Pornhub “accountable for enabling, distributing and profiting from real mass sexual crime.”
Traffickinghub, founded in 2020 by Laila Mickelwait, caused PornHub to instigate more age verification checks.
The Savanta ComRes has also found that 34% of respondents thought that pornography was now an acceptable part of modern society.
The porn industry generates millions on a yearly basis, with salaries of actors varying.
According to the founder of LA Direct Models, Derek Hay, a leading agent in the adult film industry, who commented in 2017 on the salary range in the industry, a female actress could get as much as £800 for a scene.
A male actor could earn as much as £550 for a scene with another woman, said Hay.
