Britain's Food Supply Chain 'Highly Resilient', PM's Spokesman Says Amid Soaring Gas Prices

Britain has a highly resilient food supply chain, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday when asked whether there was a risk of Christmas food supplies being affected."We will consider any contingency plans as appropriate", he added. This comes after a hike in gas prices caused some fertiliser plants that also produce carbon dioxide used in the food industry to shut down in the UK. Gas prices have increased 250% since January due to longer periods of cold weather in Europe and higher competition for liquified natural gas, especially from Asian countries, where the weather has been unseasonably cold too. Currently, gas storage tanks in Europe are filled to nearly 70% of their capacity, in comparison with 93% last year.
Rokenbok
A message from any western government translates into …SNAFU. “Situation Normal, All Fucked UP”. I would worry.
Natural gas prices have surged 250 percent since January. The sharp increase is being blamed on low gas storage stocks, high EU carbon prices, low liquefied natural gas tanker deliveries due to higher demand from Asia, as well as on less gas from Russia than usual.
Britain has a highly resilient food supply chain, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday when asked whether there was a risk of Christmas food supplies being affected.
"It remains the case that we have a highly resilient supply chain and that will remain the case", the spokesman said.
"We will consider any contingency plans as appropriate", he added.
This comes after a hike in gas prices caused some fertiliser plants that also produce carbon dioxide used in the food industry to shut down in the UK.
Gas prices have increased 250% since January due to longer periods of cold weather in Europe and higher competition for liquified natural gas, especially from Asian countries, where the weather has been unseasonably cold too. Currently, gas storage tanks in Europe are filled to nearly 70% of their capacity, in comparison with 93% last year.