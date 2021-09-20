Britain Considers Offering Loans to Energy Firms Amid Dramatic Hike in Gas Prices - Report

The UK government is muling offering emergency state-backed loans to energy companies amid soaring wholesale gas prices, reported the BBC. Gas prices have surged by 250 percent since January, leaving smaller suppliers struggling to deliver their price promises to customers.Government sources are cited as monitoring the price hike impact on smaller, more vulnerable energy companies. While the UK had 70 energy suppliers at the start of this year, the volatile situation may result in only 10 remaining afloat, claim industry sources cited by the outlet.Johnson, who voiced confidence in the UK's supply chains, said the current problems were rooted in the global economy reemerging after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, "like everybody going back to put the kettle on at the end of the TV programme".As UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng earlier warned that some energy companies were facing pressure, he assured that the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) had measures “to ensure that customers do not need to worry, their needs are met, and their gas and electricity supply will continue uninterrupted if a supplier fails."UK ministers have been brainstorming with energy companies over a bailout to the sector, with Kwarteng to chair an industry meeting over the crisis.
Earlier, the UK government held talks with representatives from the energy industry amid fears that the surging wholesale gas prices could impact both households and businesses, with business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng conceding that some companies were facing pressure, but claiming security of supply was not a cause for immediate concern.
"We've got to try and fix it as fast as we can, make sure that we have the supplies that we want, make sure that we don't allow the companies we rely on to go under,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, currently in New York for the UN General Assembly meeting, told reporters.
"We'll have to do everything we can, but this will get better as the market starts to sort itself out as the world economy gets back on its feet," said the PM.
Protecting customers during a time of heightened global gas prices is an absolute priority.
The Energy Price Cap exists to protect millions of customers.
Initiatives such as the Warm Home Discount, Winter Fuel Payments and Cold Weather Payments will help further. (3/7)
