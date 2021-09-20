Registration was successful!
International
US Launches Air Strike on 'Senior al-Qaeda Leader' in Idlib, Syria

Biden to Hold Call With French President in 'Coming Days'
Biden to Hold Call With French President in 'Coming Days'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will hold a telephone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in the coming days, White House... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
"The President will have a call with President Macron in the coming days," Psaki said at a press briefing. "He [Biden] of course will discuss recent developments and our [US-French] ongoing work together on a range of issues, certainly our shared interest in the Indo-Pacific, but also a range of global challenges and issues."On Wednesday, Biden announced a new defense partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom to protect the three countries’ interests in the Indo-Pacific. The partnership entails the United States supplying Australia with nuclear powered submarines and the latter quitting a previous deal with France concerning submarines in the amount of $66 billion. France said the move is tantamount to a stab in the back and recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.Psaki said the Biden administration has no plans to abandon the new deal to supply nuclear powered submarines to Australia.
https://sputniknews.com/20210916/stab-in-the-back-ex-french-official-blasts-new-trilateral-defence-deal-between-us-uk--australia-1089117683.html
france, joe biden, world, us, australia, uk

Biden to Hold Call With French President in 'Coming Days'

18:44 GMT 20.09.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will hold a telephone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in the coming days, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.
"The President will have a call with President Macron in the coming days," Psaki said at a press briefing. "He [Biden] of course will discuss recent developments and our [US-French] ongoing work together on a range of issues, certainly our shared interest in the Indo-Pacific, but also a range of global challenges and issues."
On Wednesday, Biden announced a new defense partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom to protect the three countries' interests in the Indo-Pacific.
A veteran holds a French flag before a ceremony at a WWI and WWII monument in Lille, northern France, Friday May 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
'Stab in the Back': Ex-French Official Blasts New Trilateral Defence Deal Between US, UK & Australia
16 September, 07:55 GMT
The partnership entails the United States supplying Australia with nuclear powered submarines and the latter quitting a previous deal with France concerning submarines in the amount of $66 billion. France said the move is tantamount to a stab in the back and recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.
Psaki said the Biden administration has no plans to abandon the new deal to supply nuclear powered submarines to Australia.
© 2021 Sputnik.
