AOC Lambasted for 'Being Waited on by Masked Slaves' as Fury Around ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Continues
New York congresswoman and self-described socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been in hot water following her infamous outing at the 2021 Met Gala, where she appeared in a luxurious white dress featuring the slogan ‘Tax the Rich’ written all over it.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s scandal-ridden appearance at the Met Gala took a new turn after Vogue released a clip showing the congresswoman’s preparation for the expensive night, where she was attended to by “masked slaves” as some furious social media users have put it.
The footage shows a smiling Ocasio-Cortez getting help from her aides as she dons a sleeveless white dress with ‘Tax the Rich’ emblazoned on it in preparation for the event, which cost at least $30,000 per ticket for attendees.
All of AOC’s helpers and stylists - described on social media as “peasant servants” - were seen wearing masks as they were making final adjustments to her look before the controversial exit.
But neither the congresswoman herself, nor her boyfriend bothered with face coverings while indoors - something that had caused a new wave of uproar among commentators.
The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald said that AOC’s royal-like outing has seemingly demonstrated that “the ‘Science’ rules don’t apply to everyone”.
“In new video from Vogue, AOC and her boyfriend passed through a large team of masked servants - all while they remain mask-free indoors - as they prepared to attend a ball like the Prince and Princess of Wales,” Greenwald raged on Twitter.
I really wonder how long people are going to be told that they will lose all sorts of privileges if they and their kids don't submit to all sorts of health mandates and restrictions, while seeing that the "Science" rules don't apply to everyone:https://t.co/CQOlpJlTtd— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 20, 2021
Lowly peasant servants wear masks as they attend to her highness AOC wearing a expensive tax the rich dress for the Met Gala in a video released by Vogue.— ultrapurwater (@ultrapurwater) September 19, 2021
Vogue realizing too late this was a bad idea. #MetGala https://t.co/mW1xaXAsk1 pic.twitter.com/YJKsZ8ZClb
In Hunger Games the elites have slaves with their tongues cut out https://t.co/LtNwOYcfWk— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 19, 2021
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez maintains that it was her “responsibility” to attend the Met Gala as an elected official and says that she and her beau were invited to the gathering. The lavish soiree was probably paid for by the event’s sponsors but the controversy around her decision to attend is still gaining momentum among New Yorkers as it turned out that her dress’ designer Aurora James, a reported millionaire, herself has a number of outstanding tax bills.