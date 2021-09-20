https://sputniknews.com/20210920/aoc-lambasted-for-being-waited-on-by-masked-slaves-as-fury-around-tax-the-rich-dress-continues-1089230802.html

AOC Lambasted for 'Being Waited on by Masked Slaves' as Fury Around ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Continues

AOC Lambasted for 'Being Waited on by Masked Slaves' as Fury Around ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Continues

New York congresswoman and self-described socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been in hot water following her infamous outing at the 2021 Met Gala, where... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-20T09:31+0000

2021-09-20T09:31+0000

2021-09-20T09:31+0000

new york

news

world

united states

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081955372_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c264d06c8d4d4f9882f5dbeea5e027a6.jpg

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s scandal-ridden appearance at the Met Gala took a new turn after Vogue released a clip showing the congresswoman’s preparation for the expensive night, where she was attended to by “masked slaves” as some furious social media users have put it.The footage shows a smiling Ocasio-Cortez getting help from her aides as she dons a sleeveless white dress with ‘Tax the Rich’ emblazoned on it in preparation for the event, which cost at least $30,000 per ticket for attendees.All of AOC’s helpers and stylists - described on social media as “peasant servants” - were seen wearing masks as they were making final adjustments to her look before the controversial exit.But neither the congresswoman herself, nor her boyfriend bothered with face coverings while indoors - something that had caused a new wave of uproar among commentators.The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald said that AOC’s royal-like outing has seemingly demonstrated that “the ‘Science’ rules don’t apply to everyone”.Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez maintains that it was her “responsibility” to attend the Met Gala as an elected official and says that she and her beau were invited to the gathering. The lavish soiree was probably paid for by the event’s sponsors but the controversy around her decision to attend is still gaining momentum among New Yorkers as it turned out that her dress’ designer Aurora James, a reported millionaire, herself has a number of outstanding tax bills.

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

new york, news, world, united states, viral