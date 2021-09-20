Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forcing Evacuations

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/aoc-lambasted-for-being-waited-on-by-masked-slaves-as-fury-around-tax-the-rich-dress-continues-1089230802.html
AOC Lambasted for 'Being Waited on by Masked Slaves' as Fury Around ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Continues
AOC Lambasted for 'Being Waited on by Masked Slaves' as Fury Around ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Continues
New York congresswoman and self-described socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been in hot water following her infamous outing at the 2021 Met Gala, where... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T09:31+0000
2021-09-20T09:31+0000
new york
news
world
united states
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081955372_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c264d06c8d4d4f9882f5dbeea5e027a6.jpg
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s scandal-ridden appearance at the Met Gala took a new turn after Vogue released a clip showing the congresswoman’s preparation for the expensive night, where she was attended to by “masked slaves” as some furious social media users have put it.The footage shows a smiling Ocasio-Cortez getting help from her aides as she dons a sleeveless white dress with ‘Tax the Rich’ emblazoned on it in preparation for the event, which cost at least $30,000 per ticket for attendees.All of AOC’s helpers and stylists - described on social media as “peasant servants” - were seen wearing masks as they were making final adjustments to her look before the controversial exit.But neither the congresswoman herself, nor her boyfriend bothered with face coverings while indoors - something that had caused a new wave of uproar among commentators.The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald said that AOC’s royal-like outing has seemingly demonstrated that “the ‘Science’ rules don’t apply to everyone”.Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez maintains that it was her “responsibility” to attend the Met Gala as an elected official and says that she and her beau were invited to the gathering. The lavish soiree was probably paid for by the event’s sponsors but the controversy around her decision to attend is still gaining momentum among New Yorkers as it turned out that her dress’ designer Aurora James, a reported millionaire, herself has a number of outstanding tax bills.
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081955372_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2233b2de20f5aeaec17023eb69a743f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york, news, world, united states, viral

AOC Lambasted for 'Being Waited on by Masked Slaves' as Fury Around ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Continues

09:31 GMT 20.09.2021
© AP Photo / Tom WilliamsRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© AP Photo / Tom Williams
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
New York congresswoman and self-described socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been in hot water following her infamous outing at the 2021 Met Gala, where she appeared in a luxurious white dress featuring the slogan ‘Tax the Rich’ written all over it.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s scandal-ridden appearance at the Met Gala took a new turn after Vogue released a clip showing the congresswoman’s preparation for the expensive night, where she was attended to by “masked slaves” as some furious social media users have put it.
The footage shows a smiling Ocasio-Cortez getting help from her aides as she dons a sleeveless white dress with ‘Tax the Rich’ emblazoned on it in preparation for the event, which cost at least $30,000 per ticket for attendees.
All of AOC’s helpers and stylists - described on social media as “peasant servants” - were seen wearing masks as they were making final adjustments to her look before the controversial exit.
But neither the congresswoman herself, nor her boyfriend bothered with face coverings while indoors - something that had caused a new wave of uproar among commentators.
The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald said that AOC’s royal-like outing has seemingly demonstrated that “the ‘Science’ rules don’t apply to everyone”.
“In new video from Vogue, AOC and her boyfriend passed through a large team of masked servants - all while they remain mask-free indoors - as they prepared to attend a ball like the Prince and Princess of Wales,” Greenwald raged on Twitter.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez maintains that it was her “responsibility” to attend the Met Gala as an elected official and says that she and her beau were invited to the gathering. The lavish soiree was probably paid for by the event’s sponsors but the controversy around her decision to attend is still gaining momentum among New Yorkers as it turned out that her dress’ designer Aurora James, a reported millionaire, herself has a number of outstanding tax bills.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:08 GMTBoeing Beings Probe After Empty Tequila Bottles Found Aboard Air Force One Plane Under Construction
09:59 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Manchester United's Win Over West Ham: 'Let's Go, Devils!'
09:55 GMT'Smacks of Racism': Anger in India as UK Refuses to Relax Rules for Those Vaccinated With Covishield
09:43 GMTElon Musk Favours 'Some Amount' of Space Cooperation With China
09:38 GMTEU Will Not Renegotiate Irish Protocol, but Ready to Engage With Britain, Senior Diplomat Says
09:31 GMTAOC Lambasted for 'Being Waited on by Masked Slaves' as Fury Around ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Continues
09:28 GMTTrump Reportedly Looking to Depose ‘Very Bad for Republican Party’ Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell
08:55 GMTPutin Offers Deep Condolences to Relatives of Perm University Shooting Victims, Kremlin Says
08:39 GMTAustralia Trade Minister Looks Forward to Meeting With French Colleagues Amid Sub Deal Row
08:38 GMTVolcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forcing Evacuations
08:06 GMTMen Sleep Worse During Waxing Moon, Women Unaffected – Study
07:58 GMTEmmy Awards 2021: Big Winners, 'Hollywood's Most Hated Man' and #SoWhite Controversy
07:30 GMTIndia: Uproar Over Arrest of BJP's Kirit Somaiya in Maharashtra For Accusing Minister of Corruption
07:10 GMTFinnish PM Embroiled in Product Placement Controversy Over Instagram Story
07:05 GMTEight Killed as Gunman Goes on a Shooting Spree at Russia's Perm University
06:27 GMTCanada Set to Deliver Verdict in Testy Vote as PM’s Cakewalk Becomes Nail-Biter
06:17 GMTTaliban Orders Women Working in Kabul to Stay at Home, Interim Mayor Says
06:12 GMTSweden Raises Taxes to Finance Largest Military Investment in Modern Times
06:01 GMTBoJo Vows UK’s ‘Ineradicable’ Love of France in Bid to Mend Fences Amid Diplomatic Row Over AUKUS
06:00 GMTBritain Considers Offering Loans to Energy Firms Amid Dramatic Hike in Gas Prices - Report