Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forcing Evacuations

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/all-about-decision-making-psgs-pochettino-explains-why-he-substituted-messi-during-match-with-lyon-1089234834.html
All About Decision Making: PSG's Pochettino Explains Why He Substituted Messi During Match With Lyon
All About Decision Making: PSG's Pochettino Explains Why He Substituted Messi During Match With Lyon
Speaking about the decisions that have to be made during the game, Pochettino remarked that "sometimes these choices pay off and sometimes they don't". 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T11:04+0000
2021-09-20T11:04+0000
sport
paris saint-germain (psg)
lionel messi
substitution
explanation
mauricio pochettino
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089235086_0:0:1569:883_1920x0_80_0_0_64a1d1f74b92fcd5f4f9575813ce96d5.jpg
Paris Saint-Germain Football Club head coach Mauricio Pochettino has stepped forward to defend his actions during his club’s recent game with Lyon, when he substituted Lionel Messi well into the match before the footballer had a chance to score, goal.com reports.The score in Sunday match was 1-1 when Messi got taken out, about 75 minutes into the game, though PSG did eventually manage to clutch a win thanks to a goal by Mauro Icardi.According to the media outlet, when Pochettino was asked about his decision, he replied that everyone knows that PSG has "great players on the team".Noting that Messi has yet to score for PSG, the media outlet also argued that Pochettino’s aforementioned decision would probably have "faced more scrutiny" if his team were to not win the game.
https://sputniknews.com/20210918/lionel-messis-contract-with-paris-saint-germain-leaked-report-says-1089192411.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089235086_0:0:1569:1177_1920x0_80_0_0_0f02aa29da399460dd03628d90fb3df2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, paris saint-germain (psg), lionel messi, substitution, explanation, mauricio pochettino

All About Decision Making: PSG's Pochettino Explains Why He Substituted Messi During Match With Lyon

11:04 GMT 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERSoccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 19, 2021 Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino with Lionel Messi as he is subsituted
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 19, 2021 Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino with Lionel Messi as he is subsituted - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Speaking about the decisions that have to be made during the game, Pochettino remarked that "sometimes these choices pay off and sometimes they don't".
Paris Saint-Germain Football Club head coach Mauricio Pochettino has stepped forward to defend his actions during his club’s recent game with Lyon, when he substituted Lionel Messi well into the match before the footballer had a chance to score, goal.com reports.
The score in Sunday match was 1-1 when Messi got taken out, about 75 minutes into the game, though PSG did eventually manage to clutch a win thanks to a goal by Mauro Icardi.
According to the media outlet, when Pochettino was asked about his decision, he replied that everyone knows that PSG has "great players on the team".
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - August 29, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
Lionel Messi’s Contract With Paris Saint-Germain Leaked, Report Says
18 September, 18:53 GMT
"We have a very rich squad of 35 players. Then we have to make choices. With the 11 who must start. And then we have to make decisions during the game", he elaborated. "Sometimes these choices pay off and sometimes they don't. But that's why we're standing in front of the bench thinking about what to do. And those decisions that you have to make, whether things go well or not. Whether you like it or not."
Noting that Messi has yet to score for PSG, the media outlet also argued that Pochettino’s aforementioned decision would probably have "faced more scrutiny" if his team were to not win the game.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:30 GMTPoland to Boost Defence on Border With Belarus by 500 More Troops
11:24 GMTOne Person Killed, Four Injured in Freight Trains Collision in Guinea, Reports Say - Photos
11:23 GMTIran Dismisses NYT’s Account of Mossad Assassination of Nuclear Scientist as Just ‘Newspaper Report’
11:20 GMTLabour MP Seeks Party Position Clarity Over Transgender Issues Amid Online Threats
11:16 GMTKosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Entering
11:15 GMTBoris Johnson to Face-Off with Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Over E-Commerce Giant’s Low UK Tax Payments
11:04 GMTAll About Decision Making: PSG's Pochettino Explains Why He Substituted Messi During Match With Lyon
11:02 GMTIndia: 19-Party Alliance Begin Countrywide Protests Against Narendra Modi Government
10:51 GMTFormer UK Prime Minister Urges Rich Nations to Send COVID-19 Vaccines to Poor Countries
10:40 GMTAlia Bhatt's New Ad Stirs Uproar for Painting Hindu Ritual 'Kanyadaan' as 'Regressive'
10:36 GMTNorth Korea Calls AUKUS Submarine Deal 'Dangerous Act' Fueling Arms Race
10:16 GMTHotel Rwanda Hero Convicted of Terrorism Charges After Being 'Kidnapped' From Dubai
10:08 GMTBoeing Begins Probe After Empty Tequila Bottles Found Aboard Air Force One Plane Under Construction
09:59 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Manchester United's Win Over West Ham: 'Let's Go, Devils!'
09:55 GMT'Smacks of Racism': Anger in India as UK Refuses to Relax Rules for Those Vaccinated With Covishield
09:43 GMTElon Musk Favours 'Some Amount' of Space Cooperation With China
09:38 GMTEU Will Not Renegotiate Irish Protocol, but Ready to Engage With Britain, Senior Diplomat Says
09:31 GMTAOC Lambasted for 'Being Waited on by Masked Slaves' as Fury Around ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Continues
09:28 GMTTrump Reportedly Looking to Depose ‘Very Bad for Republican Party’ Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell
08:55 GMTPutin Offers Deep Condolences to Relatives of Perm University Shooting Victims, Kremlin Says