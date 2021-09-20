https://sputniknews.com/20210920/abimael-guzman-shining-path-peru-john-mcafee-china-aukus-labour-party-conference-1089236460.html
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Abimael Guzman, the mysterious death of tech pioneer John McAfee, China's... 20.09.2021
Abimael Guzman; Shining Path; PERU; John MCafee; CHINA; AUKUS; Labour Party Conference; This Week's News Headlines From US & UK
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Abimael Guzman, the mysterious death of tech pioneer John McAfee, China's reaction to AUKUS, the UK's Labour Party Conference, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to historian and political scientist Isaac Bigio about Abimael Guzman, leader of the Communist Party of Peru - Shining Path. Author and ghostwriter Mark Eglinton discusses with George the mysterious death of tech pioneer John McAfee. Journalist Mark Seddon tell us his predictions for the upcoming Labour Party Conference. CCTV.com Panvew Commentator and Editor Tom McGregor brings us China’s response to AUKUS. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host, political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com<mailto:radio@sputniknews.com>
This week we talk to historian and political scientist Isaac Bigio about Abimael Guzman, leader of the Communist Party of Peru - Shining Path. Author and ghostwriter Mark Eglinton discusses with George the mysterious death of tech pioneer John McAfee. Journalist Mark Seddon tell us his predictions for the upcoming Labour Party Conference. CCTV.com Panvew Commentator and Editor Tom McGregor brings us China’s response to AUKUS. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host, political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway