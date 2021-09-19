Registration was successful!
Voter Turnout in Russian Parliamentary Elections Exceeds 45%
Voter Turnout in Russian Parliamentary Elections Exceeds 45%
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The voter turnout in the Russian lower house elections reached 45.15% as of 6 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) on Sunday, Russian Central... 19.09.2021
Voter Turnout in Russian Parliamentary Elections Exceeds 45%

18:04 GMT 19.09.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The voter turnout in the Russian lower house elections reached 45.15% as of 6 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) on Sunday, Russian Central Election Commission chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said.
"As of 18:00 — 45.15% ... at the elections for State Duma lawmakers across Russia," Pamfilova said.
The election chief also said that a total of 8,539 ballots from 54 polling stations across the country had been declared invalid as of 05:30 p.m. local time (14:30 GMT), adding that the number is not final.
Voting stations, offline and online, opened in Russia on Friday morning and will remain open until Sunday evening.
The country's new lower house lawmakers will be elected through a mixed system — 225 on party tickets and the other 225 from single-seat constituencies.
