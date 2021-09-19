Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210919/two-women-arrested-for-tearing-up-trump-signs-and-snatching-maga-hat-from-child-escape-jail-time-1089203682.html
Two Women Arrested for Tearing Up Trump Signs and Snatching MAGA Hat From Child Escape Jail Time
Two Women Arrested for Tearing Up Trump Signs and Snatching MAGA Hat From Child Escape Jail Time
On 20 August 2020, two 21-year-old women confronted supporters of then-President Donald Trump at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Wilmington
donald trump
us
court
judge
sentence
maga hat
probation
Camryn Amy and Olivia Winslow have been sentenced to probation for tearing Trump signs and ripping a MAGA hat off a child's head in an incident that took place last summer.The two women will also have to attend anger management counselling and complete 40 hours of community service.According to him, his client has “learned a great deal” and “paid a tough price”.Both Amy and Winslow have apologised and had pleaded guilty to charges of theft, child endangerment and hate crimes.In a viral video, Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy were seen ripping apart a pro-Donald Trump poster and snatching a “Make America Great Again” hat from a seven-year-old boy outside the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware as then-Democratic hopeful Joe Biden was giving a speech. The incident occurred two months before the US presidential election.In the aftermath of the incident, which was caught on video, the two women received hate mail and death threats, according to media reports.
06:52 GMT 19.09.2021
A man dressed in American flag clothes holds Make America Great Again hats.
© AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
On 20 August 2020, two 21-year-old women confronted supporters of then-President Donald Trump at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware.
Camryn Amy and Olivia Winslow have been sentenced to probation for tearing Trump signs and ripping a MAGA hat off a child's head in an incident that took place last summer.
The two women will also have to attend anger management counselling and complete 40 hours of community service.

“We have all had moments of pettiness and immaturity,” Thomas A. Foley, Winslow’s attorney, said commenting on the judge's decision as quoted by ABC News.

According to him, his client has “learned a great deal” and “paid a tough price”.
Both Amy and Winslow have apologised and had pleaded guilty to charges of theft, child endangerment and hate crimes.
"I’m ashamed of my actions that day," Winslow said.
In a viral video, Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy were seen ripping apart a pro-Donald Trump poster and snatching a “Make America Great Again” hat from a seven-year-old boy outside the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware as then-Democratic hopeful Joe Biden was giving a speech. The incident occurred two months before the US presidential election.
In the aftermath of the incident, which was caught on video, the two women received hate mail and death threats, according to media reports.
