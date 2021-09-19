'Two Steps Forward': Pele's Daughter Shares Details on Iconic Player's Condition After Surgery

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento took to Instagram recently to update the public that her father has been continuing his recovery after surgery and has made good progress "for a man of his age".She also shared a video of her 80-year-old father doing physical exercise in his hospital ward. The legendary player underwent surgery to remove a colon tumour earlier this month and has been recovering in hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil since then. Pele was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on 23 October 1940 and has had a triumphant career in football. He is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and until recently was one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments. Earlier this month, Lionel Messi overtook him as the leading South American men's goalscorer in international matches.
