Trump Slams 'Dumbo' Milley Over Secret Convo With PLA, Says 'Never Even Thought' to Attack China

Trump Slams ‘Dumbo’ Milley Over Secret Convo With PLA, Says ‘Never Even Thought’ to Attack China

19.09.2021

Former president Donald Trump has issued a fresh rant against his top commander, Mark Milley, accusing him of interfering with his successful China policy, and stressing that the idea of him launching a military attack against Beijing was absurd.“After many years of allowing China to rip off the United States on trade and so much else, I was very tough on China, by far the toughest of any US President in history. During my administration, China paid us hundreds of billions of dollars and finally respected the US again…For Lightweight General Mark Milley to have called the Chinese to ‘bring down the temperature’ of my negotiations with them, negotiations that were having a major positive impact on large-scale benefits to the United States, is outrageous,” Trump wrote on his official Telegram account.Trump went on to accuse “‘Dumbo’ Milley” of inserting himself in the middle of his China negotiations, and to slam him as “an idiot with no common sense or ability to negotiate.”“That’s why he left $85 Billion of the World’s best Military equipment in the hands of the Taliban for no reason whatsoever. That’s also why 13 young Warriors are not with their families tonight,” he added, referring to the 26 August suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport by Daesh-K*, which killed over a dozen US troops and nearly 170 Afghan civilians.The revelations about Milley’s conversations with Li in Woodward and Costa’s new book ‘Peril’ have caused a minor political scandal in Washington, with Trump and some Republican lawmakers accusing the general of behaving in a manner that may constitute “treason” under the law. According to the book, Milley secretly phoned his PLA counterpart General Li Zuocheng on 30 October 2020 and 8 January 2021 to personally assure Li that he would warn China if Trump decided to attack, and to tell him that the situation in the US was under control in the aftermath of the 6 January riots at the Capitol.Milley has not denied making the phone calls, with a spokesperson telling reporters that the general’s talks with Li were “in keeping with” his duties of “improving mutual understanding of US national security interests, reducing tensions, providing clarity and avoiding unintended consequences or conflict.”Milley, who was appointed by Trump in 2018, but stayed on as Joe Biden’s Joint Chiefs chairman after January 2020, had a tense relationship with his former boss in the final months of his presidency. The two men had a very public falling out in the aftermath of the 2020 election and the Capitol violence, with Trump accusing Milley and other “woke generals” of focusing on “critical race theory” instead of tackling America’s real “enemies.” Milley, meanwhile, expressed fears that Trump might try to hang on to power after his loss to Biden in November, assuring senior Democratic officials including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Trump was not able to independently order the use of the US’s nuclear weapons.Trump: Milley Must Pay ‘Big Price’“Mark Milley hurt our Country very badly, and he should pay a big price, just like the crooked politicians and lawyers on the Hillary Clinton campaign for the years of Fake Russia, Russia, Russia stories that are now being revealed with the arrest yesterday of Attorney Michael Sussman of the Democrat’s Law Firm Perkins Coie, who was one of the heads of the operation,” Trump continued, referring to the grand jury indictment of Sussman for alleged false statements to the FBI about alleged links between a Russian bank and the Trump Organization. The lawyer has plead not guilty.‘Witch Hunt’ ContinuesTurning to the ongoing tax probe against him, Trump called the investigation of “Witch Hunt” and accused “Never Trumper lawyers” affiliated with Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee of engaging in “the same fake ‘bullshit’” investigation he suggested was meant only to “Get Trump.”“Over three million pages of documents have been examined by them…and they have NOTHING! Murder and all forms of crime are ‘through the roof’ in New York, and their focus is on ‘Trump’, despite numerous other political investigations that went nowhere,” the former president complained. “They are spending tens of millions of dollars with a vast army of Trump Haters. This has been going on for years and the people of our Country are not going to take it anymore!” he added.In July, New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization, its payroll subsidiary, and long-time chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg with 25 counts related to a range of suspected crimes, including conspiracy, falsification of business records, and criminal tax fraud going back to the year 2005. Trump’s son Don Jr accused prosecutors of going after their “political enemies” and suggested that the fraud charges were “banana republic stuff”.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

