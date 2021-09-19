https://sputniknews.com/20210919/theres-no-unreleased-sex-tape-of-kim-kardashian-lawyers-say-on-claims-of-graphic--better-part-2-1089205347.html
There's No Unreleased Sex Tape of Kim Kardashian, Lawyers Say on Claims of 'Graphic & Better' Part 2
There's No Unreleased Sex Tape of Kim Kardashian, Lawyers Say on Claims of 'Graphic & Better' Part 2
Kanye West's estranged wife made her rise to stardom back in 2007 after a tape featuring her making love to then-boyfriend Ray J some years beforehand started circulating online - just in time for the launch of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', a reality TV show.
No unseen footage showing Kim Kardashian and her former lover Ray J having “graphic” sex exists, the reality TV star’s lawyer told
TMZ, despite recent claims of hip-hop producer Wack 100.
“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” attorney Marty Singer said. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”
Wack 100 made the shocking statement during the Thursday interview with Bootleg Kev, as he bragged about having a never-before-seen “part two” of the infamous sex scene between Kim and Ray J “on the laptop”.
The manager said that the content of the unreleased tape was “graphic and better than the first one” – referring to the original 2002 sex clip filmed by Kim and Ray J - but promised to give it to nobody except the woman’s estranged husband Kanye West.
“We'd love for you to have it. It would be a great personal private NFT,” Wack said. “Me personally, I would never give it to anybody but Kanye, 'cause that's the mother of his children.”
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 following months of public spats and family turmoil but was spotted at his DONDA listening event in late August. She also sparked rumours
of a reunion after endorsing Kanye’s face-covering vibe in her recent outings. Reports say she is in “no rush” to officially end things
with the father of her four kids.
Kim Kardashian, a friend and stylist of socialite Paris Hilton, made her name in 2007 when her sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J, filmed some five years before that, was released
to the public. Kim launched a legal battle with the tape’s distributer in response, eventually settling for some $5 million, according to reports. The company assured that they had obtained the film from a “third party”.
The scandal broke shortly before the launch of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and many suspected the whole ‘sex tape’ story just a carefully planned PR stunt.
Kim has addressed the video in the past, revealing in the first episodes of the KUWTK series that she had agreed to shoot the clip because she was “horny and felt like it”.