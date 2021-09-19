https://sputniknews.com/20210919/safety-first-us-reportedly-frees-daesh-fighters-from-prison-in-syria-jabs-them-with-covid-vaccines-1089211944.html
Safety First! US Reportedly Frees Daesh Fighters From Prison in Syria, Jabs Them With Covid Vaccines
13:35 GMT 19.09.2021 (Updated: 13:47 GMT 19.09.2021)
Damascus, Iran, the Russian military, Hezbollah and other forces fighting terrorism in Syria have repeatedly accused Washington of cooperating with Daesh (ISIS)*, al-Qaeda* and other terrorist entities operating in the war-torn country. US officials typically dismiss the allegations out of hand or refuse to comment on them.
The United States has transferred dozens of Daesh prisoners detained by its Syrian Kurdish allies in Qamishli, northeastern Syria to one of its illegal bases in another part of the country, the Syrian Arab News Agency reports
, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.
According to the news agency’s sources, two US transport helicopters containing 60 Daesh terrorists recently landed in the town of Al-Shaddadah, Hasakah governorate, close to an illegal US base in the area. The fighters were reportedly extricated from a prison controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces – the majority Kurdish militia which enjoys de-facto control over much of eastern Syria.
Sources say the terrorists were given Covid vaccines, and that the majority of the militants hold Iraqi, Saudi and Tunisian passports. The freed militants are said to include high-ranking Daesh officials, including leaders of the former ‘caliphate’s’ police, education and prisons ‘departments.’
SANA speculates that the transfer is part of a broader effort by the US to exploit Daesh fighters “and use them to carry out terrorist acts that serve its schemes in the region”.
US and SDF officials have not commented on the allegations. Formally, both Washington and its Kurdish allies claim to be engaged in a war against Daesh.
In recent months, Syrian officials and media have regularly accused America of transferring detained Daesh fighters to illegal US bases in eastern Syria, and of providing them with training and logistical support to carry out attacks against local residents, infrastructure and the Syrian Army.
Damascus has also accused the US of stealing its resources. Thanks to US support, the SDF is in control of wide swathes of eastern Syria, including up to 90 percent of the country’s oil and gas resources, and its major food-producing regions. Syria, Russia, Iran and China have repeatedly called on the US to end its occupation of the war-torn country and to allow Damascus to regain control over its internationally-recognised borders.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.