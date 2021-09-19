Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210919/safety-first-us-reportedly-frees-daesh-fighters-from-prison-in-syria-jabs-them-with-covid-vaccines-1089211944.html
Safety First! US Reportedly Frees Daesh Fighters From Prison in Syria, Jabs Them With Covid Vaccines
Safety First! US Reportedly Frees Daesh Fighters From Prison in Syria, Jabs Them With Covid Vaccines
Damascus, Iran, the Russian military, Hezbollah and other forces fighting terrorism in Syria have repeatedly accused Washington of cooperating with Daesh... 19.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-19T13:35+0000
2021-09-19T13:47+0000
syria
daesh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107900/60/1079006005_0:163:3063:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_7e801ad2a9225a5d50873b4e043b5b8a.jpg
The United States has transferred dozens of Daesh prisoners detained by its Syrian Kurdish allies in Qamishli, northeastern Syria to one of its illegal bases in another part of the country, the Syrian Arab News Agency reports, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.Sources say the terrorists were given Covid vaccines, and that the majority of the militants hold Iraqi, Saudi and Tunisian passports. The freed militants are said to include high-ranking Daesh officials, including leaders of the former ‘caliphate’s’ police, education and prisons ‘departments.’SANA speculates that the transfer is part of a broader effort by the US to exploit Daesh fighters “and use them to carry out terrorist acts that serve its schemes in the region”.US and SDF officials have not commented on the allegations. Formally, both Washington and its Kurdish allies claim to be engaged in a war against Daesh.In recent months, Syrian officials and media have regularly accused America of transferring detained Daesh fighters to illegal US bases in eastern Syria, and of providing them with training and logistical support to carry out attacks against local residents, infrastructure and the Syrian Army.Damascus has also accused the US of stealing its resources. Thanks to US support, the SDF is in control of wide swathes of eastern Syria, including up to 90 percent of the country’s oil and gas resources, and its major food-producing regions. Syria, Russia, Iran and China have repeatedly called on the US to end its occupation of the war-torn country and to allow Damascus to regain control over its internationally-recognised borders.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/us-considering-scenario-of-de-facto-partition-of-syria-russian-foreign-ministry--1089074632.html
daesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107900/60/1079006005_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79cb19f57b241bcca95195a5ed5d6318.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, daesh

Safety First! US Reportedly Frees Daesh Fighters From Prison in Syria, Jabs Them With Covid Vaccines

13:35 GMT 19.09.2021 (Updated: 13:47 GMT 19.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Laura LeonUS Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey
US Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
© AP Photo / Laura Leon
Subscribe
Damascus, Iran, the Russian military, Hezbollah and other forces fighting terrorism in Syria have repeatedly accused Washington of cooperating with Daesh (ISIS)*, al-Qaeda* and other terrorist entities operating in the war-torn country. US officials typically dismiss the allegations out of hand or refuse to comment on them.
The United States has transferred dozens of Daesh prisoners detained by its Syrian Kurdish allies in Qamishli, northeastern Syria to one of its illegal bases in another part of the country, the Syrian Arab News Agency reports, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.
According to the news agency’s sources, two US transport helicopters containing 60 Daesh terrorists recently landed in the town of Al-Shaddadah, Hasakah governorate, close to an illegal US base in the area. The fighters were reportedly extricated from a prison controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces – the majority Kurdish militia which enjoys de-facto control over much of eastern Syria.
Sources say the terrorists were given Covid vaccines, and that the majority of the militants hold Iraqi, Saudi and Tunisian passports. The freed militants are said to include high-ranking Daesh officials, including leaders of the former ‘caliphate’s’ police, education and prisons ‘departments.’
SANA speculates that the transfer is part of a broader effort by the US to exploit Daesh fighters “and use them to carry out terrorist acts that serve its schemes in the region”.
US and SDF officials have not commented on the allegations. Formally, both Washington and its Kurdish allies claim to be engaged in a war against Daesh.
In recent months, Syrian officials and media have regularly accused America of transferring detained Daesh fighters to illegal US bases in eastern Syria, and of providing them with training and logistical support to carry out attacks against local residents, infrastructure and the Syrian Army.
Damascus has also accused the US of stealing its resources. Thanks to US support, the SDF is in control of wide swathes of eastern Syria, including up to 90 percent of the country’s oil and gas resources, and its major food-producing regions. Syria, Russia, Iran and China have repeatedly called on the US to end its occupation of the war-torn country and to allow Damascus to regain control over its internationally-recognised borders.
30th Armored Brigade Combat Team - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
Presence of US Troops in Eastern Syria is 'De Facto Partition', Russian Foreign Ministry Says
14 September, 17:13 GMT
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
010002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:20 GMTSpanish Canary Island of La Palma Rocked by Volcanic Eruption, Says Report
14:12 GMTFrance Denies Cancelling Summit With Swiss President Over Jet Ordering Debacle
13:41 GMTTwo Libyan Helicopters of Haftar's LNA Collide at Drills Near Benghazi, 2 Killed,Source Says
13:40 GMT'Two Steps Forward': Pele's Daughter Shares Details on Iconic Player's Condition After Surgery
13:35 GMTSafety First! US Reportedly Frees Daesh Fighters From Prison in Syria, Jabs Them With Covid Vaccines
13:31 GMTDonald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star 'Gets Smeared in Dog Poop'
13:00 GMTNot Toys, But Collector's Items: Bavarian Business Rolls Out 'Merkel Teddy Bear'
12:46 GMTTehran Threatens to Expand Strikes Against Terrorists in Northern Iraq, Demands Closure of US Base
12:43 GMTIsraeli US Envoy Slams Ocasio-Cortez for Bid to Block Sale of Precision-Guided Munitions to Tel Aviv
12:29 GMTPrince Harry Reveals What Grandfather Philip Told Him Before Afghanistan Military Trip
12:01 GMTNew Tropical Storm Raging Over Atlantic, US National Hurricane Center Says
11:58 GMTMacron, Biden to Speak in Coming Days After France Loses Defence Contract With Australia
11:57 GMTMan United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hits Back at Rio Ferdinand Over Cristiano Ronaldo Comments
11:51 GMTErdogan Plans to Meet With Greek Prime Minister During Visit to US
11:31 GMT‘Ah Yes, the USAF Su-27 Fleet’: Users ROFL Over Russian Jets in Tweet Marking US Air Force’s B-Day
11:28 GMTNew Blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 2
11:27 GMTHealthcare in Lebanon Facing Collapse Amid Fuel Shortages, Brain Drain, WHO Chief Says
11:03 GMTPrince Andrew 'May Visit Pregnant Daughter' at London Hospital Amid Impending Sex Abuse Lawsuit
10:45 GMTLancet Letter Urges 'Objective Debate' on COVID Origins, Says Lab-Related Accident 'Plausible'
10:40 GMTShamima Begum Claims She'll Help Fight Terrorism in UK but Won't Name Brits Who Joined Daesh: Report