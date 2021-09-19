Ronaldo Supports Coma-Stricken Player: 'Get Well Soon My Friend'
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo
English footballer Danny Hodgson is fighting for his life in a hospital in Perth, Australia, after a teenage boy unexpectedly attacked him at a local railway station.
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammate, Dean Henderson, sent messages of support to ECU Joondalup’s player Danny Hodgson who is spending his 26th birthday in a coma after suffering a brutal attack two weeks ago.
“Hi Danny, I just heard about your story. I hope you get well soon. I invite you to come to one of the games in Manchester,” Ronaldo said in a video message before adding “Get well soon my friend.”
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a get-well message to Perth footballer Danny Hodgson, as he is still in critical condition. It is Hodgson's 26th birthday and his parents have shared a heartfelt message, and pictures of happier times. pic.twitter.com/5HMjYa2Xi4— 10 News First Perth (@10NewsFirstPER) September 19, 2021
Henderson, a Man United goalkeeper who played alongside Hodgson at Carlisle United as a junior, told his friend to “stay strong”:
“You’ll get through this I promise,” Henderson said, praying for his pal’s recovery.
“Can’t wait to get you over to a game and meet the boys — I’ve told them all about you. We’re all in your corner as a club and as a team,” the goalkeeper said. “We wish you all the very best. I love you to bits.”
Today is Danny Hodgson’s 26th birthday.— Mark Gibson (@markgibbo) September 19, 2021
Danny is still in ICU at Royal Perth Hospital after a coward’s punch in the heart our city.
We are all behind him.
Danny’s parents have just released this statement on their boy’s birthday. @6PR #perth pic.twitter.com/GWxqNizxvb
Hodgson’s parents have been quarantining in Australia after arriving from the UK as their 26-year-old son remains in coma in Royal Perth Hospital.
The footballer was brutally attacked at Perth Railway Station on 5 September by a 15-year-old boy who has now been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and will shortly appear in court.