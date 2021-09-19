Registration was successful!
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammate, Dean Henderson, sent messages of support to ECU Joondalup’s player Danny Hodgson who is spending his 26th birthday in a coma after suffering a brutal attack two weeks ago.“Hi Danny, I just heard about your story. I hope you get well soon. I invite you to come to one of the games in Manchester,” Ronaldo said in a video message before adding “Get well soon my friend.”Henderson, a Man United goalkeeper who played alongside Hodgson at Carlisle United as a junior, told his friend to “stay strong”:“Can’t wait to get you over to a game and meet the boys — I’ve told them all about you. We’re all in your corner as a club and as a team,” the goalkeeper said. “We wish you all the very best. I love you to bits.”Hodgson’s parents have been quarantining in Australia after arriving from the UK as their 26-year-old son remains in coma in Royal Perth Hospital.The footballer was brutally attacked at Perth Railway Station on 5 September by a 15-year-old boy who has now been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and will shortly appear in court.
Ronaldo Supports Coma-Stricken Player: 'Get Well Soon My Friend'

15:53 GMT 19.09.2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
English footballer Danny Hodgson is fighting for his life in a hospital in Perth, Australia, after a teenage boy unexpectedly attacked him at a local railway station.
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammate, Dean Henderson, sent messages of support to ECU Joondalup’s player Danny Hodgson who is spending his 26th birthday in a coma after suffering a brutal attack two weeks ago.
“Hi Danny, I just heard about your story. I hope you get well soon. I invite you to come to one of the games in Manchester,” Ronaldo said in a video message before adding “Get well soon my friend.”
Henderson, a Man United goalkeeper who played alongside Hodgson at Carlisle United as a junior, told his friend to “stay strong”:

“You’ll get through this I promise,” Henderson said, praying for his pal’s recovery.

“Can’t wait to get you over to a game and meet the boys — I’ve told them all about you. We’re all in your corner as a club and as a team,” the goalkeeper said. “We wish you all the very best. I love you to bits.”
Hodgson’s parents have been quarantining in Australia after arriving from the UK as their 26-year-old son remains in coma in Royal Perth Hospital.
The footballer was brutally attacked at Perth Railway Station on 5 September by a 15-year-old boy who has now been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and will shortly appear in court.
