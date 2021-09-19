Registration was successful!
Prince Andrew 'May Visit Pregnant Daughter' at London Hospital Amid Impending Sex Abuse Lawsuit
Prince Andrew 'May Visit Pregnant Daughter' at London Hospital Amid Impending Sex Abuse Lawsuit
The 61-year-old prince is facing a lawsuit from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17.
Prince Andrew may leave Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish estate, Balmoral, where he has been staying recently, to visit his pregnant daughter, Princess Beatrice, at a London hospital, the Sun reported. The 33-year-old Princess, who is due to give birth in the coming weeks, will have husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi by her side, but her father would like to go to her, the paper added, quoting an insider. The royal has been facing tough times since a lawsuit was filed against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims that Prince Andrew sexually abused her after she had become a victim of sex trafficking at the hands of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 17. Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and has been trying to avoid being served a court summons by Ms. Giuffre's legal team. Earlier this week, the high court accepted a request by Giuffre's lawyers to formally reach out to the royal regarding the legal proceedings.
Prince Andrew 'May Visit Pregnant Daughter' at London Hospital Amid Impending Sex Abuse Lawsuit

The 61-year-old prince is facing a lawsuit from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17.
Prince Andrew may leave Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish estate, Balmoral, where he has been staying recently, to visit his pregnant daughter, Princess Beatrice, at a London hospital, the Sun reported.
The 33-year-old Princess, who is due to give birth in the coming weeks, will have husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi by her side, but her father would like to go to her, the paper added, quoting an insider.
“Prince Andrew obviously hasn’t wanted to leave Balmoral when lawyers are still trying to serve the lawsuit papers but his daughter comes first and he will want to be there for her...He could end up staying on the estate and waiting for Beatrice to come to him once she’s given birth. But I’m sure he will want to go to her,” the source told the newspaper.
The royal has been facing tough times since a lawsuit was filed against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims that Prince Andrew sexually abused her after she had become a victim of sex trafficking at the hands of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 17.
Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and has been trying to avoid being served a court summons by Ms. Giuffre's legal team. Earlier this week, the high court accepted a request by Giuffre's lawyers to formally reach out to the royal regarding the legal proceedings.
