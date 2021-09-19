Over 50 London Police Officers Deployed to Oxford Street After Reports of Gunman - Video

Metropolitan Police were called to Oxford Street in London after reports of a man with a firearm.More than 50 police officers arrived at the scene in Westminster, but did not find the gunman and stated that there were no reports of injuries.According to police, a “large crowd gathered at the scene, resulting in some small outbreaks of disorder” in the area, which is popular with tourists. Multiple people were arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody.There were reports of looting outside a shop in Oxford Street:
According to police, a “large crowd gathered at the scene, resulting in some small outbreaks of disorder” in the area, which is popular with tourists. Multiple people were arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody.
There were reports of looting outside a shop in Oxford Street:
Reports of looting outside a sweet shop on Oxford street, multiple arrests, road closed off, over 50 police on the scene and police helicopter 🚁 above pic.twitter.com/UeyKauSm8l