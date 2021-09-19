Not My Style: Adorable Golden Retriever Doesn't Like Wearing Shoes

This sweet golden retriever wears shoes but doesn't take any pleasure from it - in fact, it looks like the doggo is walking on its tiptoes. The owner even dressed the retriever like a ballet dancer, because the pooch is practically dancing. That's cute, but maybe it's time to kick off those uncomfortable shoes and run around freely.
Our canine friends are very smart and talented, so they can do a lot of things - but parading on the catwalk is obviously not one of them - which should be obvious from the word "catwalk" itself.
