Several Injured as Military Plane Crashes in Lake Worth, Texas, 'Heavily Damaging Two Homes'
Several Injured as Military Plane Crashes in Lake Worth, Texas, 'Heavily Damaging Two Homes'
A military training plane crashed in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday, leaving at least two homes in the city's 2000 block of Tejas Trail, "heavily damaged", the... 19.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-19T17:23+0000
2021-09-19T17:53+0000
texas
A military training plane crashed in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday, leaving at least two homes in the city's 2000 block of Tejas Trail, "heavily damaged", the local fire department said via Twitter. At least two people have been treated by medics.The aircraft crashed in a residential area one mile north of the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, NBCDFW reported. It is not yet clear whether the plane had come from the military facility. According to MedStar media outlet, one of the injured is in critical condition and was rushed Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. Another was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.Several crews have hurried to the scene to respond to the incident. The reason for the incident is so far unclear, the investigation is underway.
no sympathy for the pilots ... who were they training to bomb this time ?? ... hopefully no fatalities in the two homes damaged ... i have zero sympathy for the US military all they do is spread fear and death around the globe
Several Injured as Military Plane Crashes in Lake Worth, Texas, 'Heavily Damaging Two Homes'

17:23 GMT 19.09.2021 (Updated: 17:53 GMT 19.09.2021)
A military training plane crashed in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday, leaving at least two homes in the city's 2000 block of Tejas Trail, "heavily damaged", the local fire department said via Twitter. At least two people have been treated by medics.
The aircraft crashed in a residential area one mile north of the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, NBCDFW reported. It is not yet clear whether the plane had come from the military facility.
According to MedStar media outlet, one of the injured is in critical condition and was rushed Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. Another was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.
Several crews have hurried to the scene to respond to the incident.
The reason for the incident is so far unclear, the investigation is underway.
no sympathy for the pilots ... who were they training to bomb this time ?? ... hopefully no fatalities in the two homes damaged ... i have zero sympathy for the US military all they do is spread fear and death around the globe
