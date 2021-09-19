Registration was successful!
International

Meghan Markle Wears Earrings Made of Same Diamonds That Decorate Her Mysterious Pinky Ring - Report
Diamonds used for Meghan Markle’s $62,000 little finger ring she wore during the photo session for Time magazine were added to earrings chosen to compliment her outfit at the Trooping the Color exhibition in 2019, the Daily Mail reported this week.The elegant piece of jewelry was made by celebrity designer Lorraine Schwartz, who used diamonds initially believed to have been presented to the Sussexes by an anonymous donor from the Middle East.The mystery of the ring sparked after the diamond was first spotted on her finger in October 2020, as jewelry that members of the Royal family receive out of their duties are recorded but not made public.The duchess also wore other pieces of precious jewelry, the total cost of which was said to be some $446,000. Among them was a $23,000 gold Tank watch from Cartier, believed to belong to Meghan’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. In addition, Markle wore two Cartier bracelets with a total value of almost $10,000, along with a $350,000 engagement ring and an additional $10,000 diamond ring.
Meghan Markle Wears Earrings Made of Same Diamonds That Decorate Her Mysterious Pinky Ring - Report

03:52 GMT 19.09.2021
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinIn this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London, after their recent stay in Canada
In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London, after their recent stay in Canada - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Alexandra Kashirina
The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex entered the top 100 most influential people in the world this year, making the cover of Time magazine.
Diamonds used for Meghan Markle’s $62,000 little finger ring she wore during the photo session for Time magazine were added to earrings chosen to compliment her outfit at the Trooping the Color exhibition in 2019, the Daily Mail reported this week.
The elegant piece of jewelry was made by celebrity designer Lorraine Schwartz, who used diamonds initially believed to have been presented to the Sussexes by an anonymous donor from the Middle East.
© REUTERS / PARI DUKOVIC FOR TIMEBritain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appear on the cover of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world edition in this handout photo released to Reuters on September 15, 2021
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appear on the cover of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world edition in this handout photo released to Reuters on September 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appear on the cover of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world edition in this handout photo released to Reuters on September 15, 2021
© REUTERS / PARI DUKOVIC FOR TIME
The mystery of the ring sparked after the diamond was first spotted on her finger in October 2020, as jewelry that members of the Royal family receive out of their duties are recorded but not made public.
The duchess also wore other pieces of precious jewelry, the total cost of which was said to be some $446,000. Among them was a $23,000 gold Tank watch from Cartier, believed to belong to Meghan’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. In addition, Markle wore two Cartier bracelets with a total value of almost $10,000, along with a $350,000 engagement ring and an additional $10,000 diamond ring.
