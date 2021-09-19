Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210919/man-attacks-guards-over-refusal-of-entry-without-health-pass-in-france-reports-say-1089205528.html
Man Attacks Guards Over Refusal of Entry Without Health Pass in France, Reports Say
Man Attacks Guards Over Refusal of Entry Without Health Pass in France, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man shot and lightly injured two security guards after being refused entry to a park in the town of Chambéry, in southeastern France, in... 19.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-19T08:26+0000
2021-09-19T08:26+0000
france
world
injured toll
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1c/1083741927_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_61497007b779a99fdf63f88fae4ae917.jpg
The park was hosting Odysséa, a charity race to support people with breast cancer, according to the France Bleu broadcaster.The man, who is said to be in his fifties, fled the scene but was chased by the race participants and eventually arrested by the police, the broadcaster reported. The attacked is believed to have acted under the influence of alcohol.The town's mayor, Thierry Repentin, condemned this instance "of incredible violence" and wished the two injured guards a speedy recovery.In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19. Starting on August 9, the pass became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centres, airplanes, all public events attended by over 50 people and long-distance trains.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1c/1083741927_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8689f24189aa9509e0a8fc75c0cece07.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, world, injured toll, covid-19

Man Attacks Guards Over Refusal of Entry Without Health Pass in France, Reports Say

08:26 GMT 19.09.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIERA French police officer stands in front of a bar to check health pass compliance as checks on the implementation of the health pass is expected to be intensified in Paris, France, August 18, 2021.
A French police officer stands in front of a bar to check health pass compliance as checks on the implementation of the health pass is expected to be intensified in Paris, France, August 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man shot and lightly injured two security guards after being refused entry to a park in the town of Chambéry, in southeastern France, in the absence of a health pass, local media reported.
The park was hosting Odysséa, a charity race to support people with breast cancer, according to the France Bleu broadcaster.
The man, who is said to be in his fifties, fled the scene but was chased by the race participants and eventually arrested by the police, the broadcaster reported. The attacked is believed to have acted under the influence of alcohol.
The town's mayor, Thierry Repentin, condemned this instance "of incredible violence" and wished the two injured guards a speedy recovery.
In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19. Starting on August 9, the pass became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centres, airplanes, all public events attended by over 50 people and long-distance trains.
000020
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:44 GMTFrance Says Crisis in Relations With US Over AUKUS to Affect New NATO Concept
09:16 GMTIndia's All-Weather Border Outpost Project Fails to Take off as Ministries Spar With Each Other
08:56 GMTCIA Reportedly Warned US Military of Likely Presence of Children Near Afghan Drone Strike Target
08:56 GMTFrance, Russia Agree Modalities of Settling Champagne Import Controversy, Minister Says
08:28 GMTThere's No Unreleased Sex Tape of Kim Kardashian, Lawyers Say on Claims of 'Graphic & Better' Part 2
08:26 GMTMan Attacks Guards Over Refusal of Entry Without Health Pass in France, Reports Say
07:38 GMTAustralia Had 'Grave' Concerns Over French Submarine Capability, Prime Minister Says
07:33 GMTEight Dead, 7 Missing in China After Passenger Ship Capsizes
07:33 GMTBoris Johnson Slammed for 'Casual' Approach to National Security, 'Unclear Prioritisation of Risks'
07:16 GMTBritish Boxer Amir Khan 'Kicked Off' US Flight Over Row About Colleague's Face Mask
06:55 GMTAs US Prepares to Leave Iraq, Ex-Advisor to Iraqi President Says Kurds Need Reliable Partners
06:52 GMTTwo Women Arrested for Tearing Up Trump Signs and Snatching MAGA Hat From Child Escape Jail Time
06:46 GMT'F**k Joe Biden!' New Yorkers Take to Streets to Protest Vaccine Mandates, Link COVID Rules to Nazis
05:56 GMTAustralia May Rent or Buy Nuclear Subs From US, UK Until Its Own Fleet is Built Under AUKUS Deal
05:34 GMTColombia Condemns Maduro’s Participation in Celac Summit
05:14 GMTOver 50 London Police Officers Deployed to Oxford Street After Reports of Gunman - Video
04:30 GMTNot My Style: Adorable Golden Retriever Doesn't Like Wearing Shoes
04:26 GMTLive Updates: India Registers 30,773 New COVID-19 Cases
03:52 GMTMeghan Markle Wears Earrings Made of Same Diamonds That Decorate Her Mysterious Pinky Ring - Report
03:12 GMTIsraeli Security Forces Capture Last Two Fugitives Who Escaped From Gilboa Prison, IDF Says