Hindu Man Thrashed by Thugs for Travelling With Muslim Woman in India's Bengaluru - Video
© Photo : Twitter/@IndiaAboriginalA Hindu man was beaten by thugs for giving a ride to a Muslim woman on his bike
© Photo : Twitter/@IndiaAboriginal
Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power in 2014, sectarian hatred has loomed large in public discourse throughout India. Opposition parties have accused Modi and his party, the BJP, of inciting social tensions in the nation, with senior party members making regular controversial remarks.
In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, a Hindu man was beaten by thugs for giving a ride to a Muslim woman on his bike.
A case of assault was registered before the accused duo were arrested by Bengaluru police when a video of the incident went viral on social media.
Hindu man beaten for dropping his #Muslim colleague woman on bike.— Aboriginal of India (@IndiaAboriginal) September 19, 2021
Women gives her husband's number to assaulters.
They abuse him also for allowing his wife to travel with a non Muslim man.
Moral policing incident from #Bengaluru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/v5Lhv2hv85
"After the video went viral we registered a case in SG Palya police station and arrested two people within 12 hours of the incident," deputy commissioner of Bengaluru police, Joshi Srinath Mahadev, said.
The assault took place on Friday night, but was only reported on Sunday. The attackers not only beat the Hindu man, they also berated the Muslim woman.
They also forced the woman to reveal her husband's phone number and then sent him an abusive phone call. Eventually, they dragged the woman off of her friend's bike and told her to get a ride on an auto-rickshaw to reach home.
According to the police, the man and woman who were attacked work together in a bank and the man was only taking her home since it had got dark.
Karnataka state chief Basavaraj Bommai condemned the incident on Twitter before saying that his government tackles such cases with an "iron hand."
In connection with the case of assault on a bike rider travelling alongwith a woman of different faith,@BlrCityPolice has acted swiftly, identified & secured 2 accused persons. A case is registered & legal action is initiated. My Govt. deals with such incidents with an iron hand.— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) September 19, 2021