French Highliner Makes Parisians' Hearts to Stop While Crossing Seine on 200-Feet Height
While Parisians enjoy lovely weather, French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin on Saturday crossed a 670 metres long rope, stretched over the Seine river from the Eiffel Tower to the Chaillot Theater.The 27-year-old highliner, who intends to repeat the performance again on 19 September, was masterfully balancing at a height of 70 meters (200 feet). The tightrope walker worked with a belay, walking the tightrope barefoot. Halfway through, he rocked sitting on a rope and even hung, holding on to it with one hand.Talking to reporters, Paulin admitted that "the ride turned out to be much more difficult technically" than he expected.Paulin noted that he wanted also "to do something beautiful and to share it and also to bring a new perspective on heritage, it is to make heritage come alive."Amazed passers-by captured to moment of thrilling crossing with many users sharing photos and video in Twitter.This walk under Seine is the third for Paulin as with the first one taking place in 2017, when he set the record for the longest tightrope walk in an urban area. The sportsman has already broken a dozen of world records with the longest of his rope walk recorded in the mountains of the Massif Central in France. Then he crossed 1,662 metres at an altitude of 300 metres.
French Highliner Makes Parisians’ Hearts to Stop While Crossing Seine on 200-Feet Height

20:23 GMT 19.09.2021
French acrobat Nathan Paulin walks on a slackline between the Eiffel Tower and the Theatre National de Chaillot as part of events around France for National Heritage Day in Paris, France, September 18, 2021
French acrobat Nathan Paulin walks on a slackline between the Eiffel Tower and the Theatre National de Chaillot as part of events around France for National Heritage Day in Paris, France, September 18, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Alexandra Kashirina
The breathtaking performance at the center of Paris was dated for the European Heritage Days in France. The one end of the rope was anchored at a height of 70 metres (200 feet) on Eiffel Tower’s first floor and the other - on the roof of the Chaillot Theatre.
While Parisians enjoy lovely weather, French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin on Saturday crossed a 670 metres long rope, stretched over the Seine river from the Eiffel Tower to the Chaillot Theater.
The 27-year-old highliner, who intends to repeat the performance again on 19 September, was masterfully balancing at a height of 70 meters (200 feet). The tightrope walker worked with a belay, walking the tightrope barefoot. Halfway through, he rocked sitting on a rope and even hung, holding on to it with one hand.
Talking to reporters, Paulin admitted that "the ride turned out to be much more difficult technically" than he expected.
“It wasn't easy walking 600 metres, concentrating, with everything around, the pressure... but it was still beautiful,” he said.
Paulin noted that he wanted also “to do something beautiful and to share it and also to bring a new perspective on heritage, it is to make heritage come alive.”
Amazed passers-by captured to moment of thrilling crossing with many users sharing photos and video in Twitter.
This walk under Seine is the third for Paulin as with the first one taking place in 2017, when he set the record for the longest tightrope walk in an urban area. The sportsman has already broken a dozen of world records with the longest of his rope walk recorded in the mountains of the Massif Central in France. Then he crossed 1,662 metres at an altitude of 300 metres.
