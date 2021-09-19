'F**k Joe Biden!' New Yorkers Take to Streets to Protest Vaccine Mandates, Link COVID Rules to Nazis
© AFP 2021 / Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images People gather at City Hall to protest vaccine mandates on August 09, 2021 in New York City
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio introduced a policy this summer that would require the city’s businesses to request a proof of COVID-19 vaccination for visitors wishing to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and theatres.
Hundreds of protesters took part in anti-vaccine demonstrations at New York’s Times Square on Saturday, chanting “F**k Joe Biden” slogans and linking COVID-19 jab mandates to Nazi policies towards Jews.
Footage from the scene has shown numerous demonstrators waving flags and “No to the vaccine” signs in a tightly packed crowd.
One woman was pictured holding a poster that read “How did the Nazi’s [sic] do it? They said the Jews were diseased” and another one saying “What happened to ‘Never again?!’”
One anti-vaxxer, who implied the vaccine mandate was like Nazi Germany, held two signs with a swastika and text that said: 'How did the Nazis do it? They said the Jews were diseased. 'What happened to "Never again?!"' pic.twitter.com/MHnQ5B8B9M— Space-reporter-news (@Spacereportern1) September 19, 2021
Reports from the scene claim that there were at least a thousand people who took part in the rally to decry Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate for federal workers and large businesses who may now face disciplinary measures if they refuse to get jabbed.
During the rally, a protester was heard talking from stage about people losing their “patience” with the US president, while other demonstrators started chanting “F**k Joe Biden”. After that, all eyes turned to a pole dancer who started performing her routine in the middle of the protesting crowd.
Some demonstrators were also seen slamming the president as “killer, pervert, traitor”.
Pole dancer performing at the Medical Freedom Rally in NYC (09-18-2021) pic.twitter.com/r1jPxn23iD— LUKE2FREEDOM (@AlwaysL2F) September 18, 2021
NYC medical freedom rally (09-18-2021) pic.twitter.com/zZlzY3Xtk2— LUKE2FREEDOM (@AlwaysL2F) September 19, 2021
At the World Freedom rally in Time Square in NYC. 1000s Protesters against the mandatory shot hug each other with no fear of the Rona #Covid_19 #NYC #LOVE #freedomrally pic.twitter.com/bMXzAIbApX— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 18, 2021
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered COVID-19 vaccine requirements for workers and customers visiting restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres and gyms, as well as other indoor facilities.
According to recent data from the city, some 68% of NYC residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while some 62% have received both jabs.