Excitement Peaks as Korean TV Launches Teaser for New Series 'Jirisan'

South Korean channel tvN has got viewers' mouths watering as it unveiled on 19 September a teaser for its latest drama which can literally be described as a cliffhanger. Seo Yi-Kang, who works at Jiri Mountain National Park, has a mission to protect the mountain and rescue those who go astray, and Kang Hyun-Jo has secrets hidden in his past. Both of them start revealing a mysterious accident which occurred on the mountain as they save those who might be at risk. 'Jirisan' is a special project to celebrate the 15th anniversary of tvN and is a collaboration between the scriptwriter of the 'Kingdom' horror thriller series Kim Eun-hee and the director of 'Mr Sunshine', Lee Eung-Bok. The drama is scheduled to premiere on tvN on 23 October and will be available for worldwide streaming through iQIYI. The 39-year-old actress, Jun Ji-Hyun, recently appeared as a principal character in a special episode of Netflix sensation 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North', which is already available online.
