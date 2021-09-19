Registration was successful!
International

Erdogan Plans to Meet With Greek Prime Minister During Visit to US
Erdogan Plans to Meet With Greek Prime Minister During Visit to US
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he is planning to meet with Greece's prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during... 19.09.2021
greece
recep tayyip erdogan
turkey
kyriakos mitsotakis
The high-level week of the 76th UN General Assembly will take place at New York headquarters from 21-27 September.He said that the meeting will discuss illegal migration and the recently adopted Athens Declaration on Cyprus, which Ankara considers "undesirable."On Friday, the EUMed 9 summit of leaders of nine southern European countries, including Greece, signed the Athens Declaration to reaffirm their commitment&nbsp; to the peaceful settlement of the Cyprus conflict on the basis of a bicommunal, bizonal federation. Turkey, on the other hand, wants Cyprus to become a confederation of two equal states.On Saturday, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the provisions of the Athens Declaration were biased and short-sighted.The Cyprus divide between its Greek and Turkish communities has continued since 1974, when Turkey invaded the island and backed the self-proclamation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).The United Nations has attempted brokering reunification talks between the TRNC and internationally-recognized Republic of Cyprus, but the negotiation has reached an impasse.
Erdogan Plans to Meet With Greek Prime Minister During Visit to US

11:51 GMT 19.09.2021
© AP Photo / Turkish PresidencyTurkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his party members, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his party members, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
© AP Photo / Turkish Presidency
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he is planning to meet with Greece's prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during his visit to the United States to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.
The high-level week of the 76th UN General Assembly will take place at New York headquarters from 21-27 September.
"In the United States, I will meet with Mitsotakis at his request," Erdogan told reporters at a press conference prior to his departure.
He said that the meeting will discuss illegal migration and the recently adopted Athens Declaration on Cyprus, which Ankara considers "undesirable."
On Friday, the EUMed 9 summit of leaders of nine southern European countries, including Greece, signed the Athens Declaration to reaffirm their commitment  to the peaceful settlement of the Cyprus conflict on the basis of a bicommunal, bizonal federation. Turkey, on the other hand, wants Cyprus to become a confederation of two equal states.
On Saturday, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the provisions of the Athens Declaration were biased and short-sighted.
The Cyprus divide between its Greek and Turkish communities has continued since 1974, when Turkey invaded the island and backed the self-proclamation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).
The United Nations has attempted brokering reunification talks between the TRNC and internationally-recognized Republic of Cyprus, but the negotiation has reached an impasse.
