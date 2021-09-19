Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210919/boxer-manny-pacquiao-to-run-for-philippine-president-in-2022-election-1089214105.html
Boxer Manny Pacquiao to Run for Philippine President in 2022 Election
Boxer Manny Pacquiao to Run for Philippine President in 2022 Election
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Filipino boxing star and Senator Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao, known as Manny Pacquiao, announced his presidential bid in the 2022 election as... 19.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-19T15:29+0000
2021-09-19T15:29+0000
president
news
asia & pacific
philippines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107055/95/1070559530_0:0:3431:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_6284e3f74eddd67531b3bc3186e0eb02.jpg
"I boldly accept the challenge of running as PRESIDENT of the Philippines. We need progress. We need to win against poverty. We need government to serve our people with integrity, compassion and transparency. The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership," Pacquiao wrote on Twitter.Pacquiao made the initial announcement earlier in the day during his nomination speech at the national convention held by his wing of the PDP-Laban, which he co-leads with Senator Aquilino Pimentel.On 8 September, the other PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and President Rodrigo Duterte held its own national convention, which announced that Duterte secured the nomination for vice president in the upcoming 2022 election.Earlier in September, Cusi urged the Commission on Elections to declare Senator Manny Pacquiao and his allies as "illegitimate officers and/or unauthorized representatives" of the ruling party.Pacquiao was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2010, representing the province of Sarangani. He has been serving as a senator of the Philippines since 2016 and became the president of the ruling party PDP–Laban in 2020. In July of this year, the Duterte-led faction ousted Pacquiao from the party leadership position. Pacquiao and his allies didn’t recognize that vote, and as a result, the senator was elected the president of a separate PDP–Laban faction.A president is elected for a single six-year term in the Philippines with no possibility of running again once the term is over.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107055/95/1070559530_43:0:2930:2165_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4c58ccb5a1ea84ca1f2a92e69411b8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
president, news, asia & pacific, philippines

Boxer Manny Pacquiao to Run for Philippine President in 2022 Election

15:29 GMT 19.09.2021
© AP PhotoHBO's Larry Merchant interviews Manny Pacquiao after a fight
HBO's Larry Merchant interviews Manny Pacquiao after a fight - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Filipino boxing star and Senator Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao, known as Manny Pacquiao, announced his presidential bid in the 2022 election as a candidate from the PDP-Laban faction on Sunday.
"I boldly accept the challenge of running as PRESIDENT of the Philippines. We need progress. We need to win against poverty. We need government to serve our people with integrity, compassion and transparency. The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership," Pacquiao wrote on Twitter.
Pacquiao made the initial announcement earlier in the day during his nomination speech at the national convention held by his wing of the PDP-Laban, which he co-leads with Senator Aquilino Pimentel.
On 8 September, the other PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and President Rodrigo Duterte held its own national convention, which announced that Duterte secured the nomination for vice president in the upcoming 2022 election.
Earlier in September, Cusi urged the Commission on Elections to declare Senator Manny Pacquiao and his allies as "illegitimate officers and/or unauthorized representatives" of the ruling party.
Pacquiao was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2010, representing the province of Sarangani. He has been serving as a senator of the Philippines since 2016 and became the president of the ruling party PDP–Laban in 2020. In July of this year, the Duterte-led faction ousted Pacquiao from the party leadership position. Pacquiao and his allies didn’t recognize that vote, and as a result, the senator was elected the president of a separate PDP–Laban faction.
A president is elected for a single six-year term in the Philippines with no possibility of running again once the term is over.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:53 GMTRonaldo Supports Coma-Stricken Player: 'Get Well Soon My Friend'
15:29 GMTBoxer Manny Pacquiao to Run for Philippine President in 2022 Election
15:16 GMTCharanjit Singh Channi to be Next Chief of Punjab, Says India's Congress Party
15:04 GMTIran’s President Hails Entry Into China, Russia-led Economic & Security Pact as ‘Diplomatic Success’
14:59 GMTStreaming Giant Netflix Tipped to Score Big Time at Live 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards
14:20 GMTSpanish Canary Island of La Palma Rocked by Volcanic Eruption - Videos
14:12 GMTFrance Denies Cancelling Summit With Swiss President Over Jet Ordering Debacle
13:41 GMTTwo Libyan Helicopters of Haftar's LNA Collide at Drills Near Benghazi, 2 Killed,Source Says
13:40 GMT'Two Steps Forward': Pele's Daughter Shares Details on Iconic Player's Condition After Surgery
13:35 GMTSafety First! US Reportedly Frees Daesh Fighters From Prison in Syria, Jabs Them With Covid Vaccines
13:31 GMTDonald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star 'Gets Smeared in Dog Poop'
13:00 GMTNot Toys, But Collector's Items: Bavarian Business Rolls Out 'Merkel Teddy Bear'
12:46 GMTTehran Threatens to Expand Strikes Against Terrorists in Northern Iraq, Demands Closure of US Base
12:43 GMTIsraeli US Envoy Slams Ocasio-Cortez for Bid to Block Sale of Precision-Guided Munitions to Tel Aviv
12:29 GMTPrince Harry Reveals What Grandfather Philip Told Him Before Afghanistan Military Trip
12:01 GMTNew Tropical Storm Raging Over Atlantic, US National Hurricane Center Says
11:58 GMTMacron, Biden to Speak in Coming Days After France Loses Defence Contract With Australia
11:57 GMTMan United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hits Back at Rio Ferdinand Over Cristiano Ronaldo Comments
11:51 GMTErdogan Plans to Meet With Greek Prime Minister During Visit to US
11:31 GMT‘Ah Yes, the USAF Su-27 Fleet’: Users ROFL Over Russian Jets in Tweet Marking US Air Force’s B-Day