Boris Johnson Slammed for 'Casual' Approach to National Security, 'Unclear Prioritisation of Risks'

19.09.2021

Boris Johnson’s government has been lambasted for being "unstructured" and "lacking in central oversight and accountability" in its approach to tackling national security risks.The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy, which scrutinises the government structures regarding their decision-making, issued a highly critical report on 19 September that deplored "serious weaknesses" in the current system.The Committee, comprising senior MPs and peers, warned that Whitehall had demonstrated it was “inadequate to the task” of dealing with more than one crisis at a time, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the Afghanistan withdrawal that resulted in a Taliban* takeover of the country.The former foreign secretary added:‘Lack of Clarity’The report warned of a "troubling lack of clarity" regarding the role and remit of the NSC in the face of outstanding challenges, such as when the COVID-19 pandemic first erupted.Expert witnesses in the report deplored “serious mistakes” made when NSC structures were abandoned in favour of "ad-hoc arrangements and improvisation".The government under Prime Minister Boris Johnson was described as demonstrating a strategy with "weak oversight from the centre and unclear prioritisation of risks".The UK government’s lack of preparation for the abrupt withdrawal of western forces from Afghanistan and subsequent frantic evacuation effort could “only be described as a systemic failure”, said the report.Concerns were raised in the report over the Government's ability to tackle potential emerging security crises due to new reforms to the National Security Council, first set up in 2010 by David Cameron.The report cited a review by national security adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove, which revealed that in future Boris Johnson would spend approximately 65 percent less time attending NSC meetings that bring together senior Ministers and defence and intelligence chiefs.Furthermore, PM Johnson would be chairing only half of the aforementioned gatherings.The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy warned that this was a “retrograde step that suggests a more casual approach to national security”.“Rather than learning the lessons from Afghanistan or Covid, the PM’s response is to reduce the number of hours he puts into keeping Brits safe,” said Labour defence spokesman John Healey.In response to the criticism, a government spokesman underscored the ongoing strengthening of the national security machinery following the UK government’s integrated review of foreign and defence policy earlier in the year.*A terrorist organisation banned in Russia

